Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga A Permanent Starter After Impressive Run To Start The Warriors’ Season

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Just a few weeks ago, the discussion about Jonathan Kuminga’s future was very different from what it has become today. Steve Kerr has confirmed that going forward, Jonathan Kuminga will be a regular starter for the Warriors.

“Yes. He’ll start tonight, and he will be our starter going forward. He’s been fantastic. Last night, I put him on Ja. Tonight, we will put him on James Harden. I think he’s ready to take on that role defensively,” said Kerr in the pre-game press conference before the Warriors faced the Clippers.

Kuminga has started the season hot for the Warriors, and has averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the last four games, of which he started in three. His most impressive performance so far was against the Grizzlies last night, when he dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while shooting an efficient 64.3% from the field.

“And what he’s doing offensively, the decision making, the shot selection, we’ve rarely seen any mid-shot clock 17-foot pull-ups. You’re seeing him be much more purposeful in getting the ball to Jimmy or getting the ball to Steph,” Kerr further added.

A key observation here is that until last season, one of the key problems that Kerr had with Kuminga was his refusal to pass the ball to Stephen Curry in crucial moments and going for the big shot himself. But now he highlights how much Kuminga has changed his game to fit the system that he envisions for the team.

“Attacking the rim, which is clearly putting a lot of pressure on people. And the biggest thing is the combination of Jimmy, Draymond, and JK wasn’t great last year. But because of all the improvements that JK has made, his passing and the stuff I just mentioned, it’s really clicking and we’re going to stay with that,” said Kerr in conclusion.

Up until recently, the Warriors fans were constantly debating on social media whether Jonathan Kuminga is worth the extension he demanded for this summer. Even the front office was reportedly debating with the coaching staff about the Warriors’ plans with Kuminga.

But now, weeks after the rollercoaster of a free-agency run, Kuminga seems to have secured his future with the Warriors. This decision likely ensures that Moses Moody and Buddy Hield will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, alongside Al Horford.

The most shocking part was that he had managed to completely regain Steve Kerr’s trust after his reported rift with him over the end of the 2024-25 season.

Considering that the Warriors have reassured their commitment towards his rehabilitation into the franchise after such a controversial summer, it seems that Kerr was the one who eventually changed his mind over time on Kuminga’s future with the team.

Veterans in the roster were confident that Jonathan Kuminga could contribute a lot to the team. And this move from the coaching staff has likely given Kuminga the confidence to fight for his long-term place on the team instead of using the season to increase his trade value.

The Warriors will now likely use the same starting lineup that they used in their win against the Grizzlies. They might replace Brandin Podziemski on rotation with other players but in essence the expectation remains that Kuminga will start alongside the core trio of Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Another key observation here is that Kuminga could find himself in the discussion to be the next franchise player. Considering how much Joe Lacob reportedly loves Kuminga, he might consider him over Brandin Podziemski, who recently declared his desire to eventually dethrone Stephen Curry at their helm.

Could this duo become the team’s future faces once the veterans retire? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
