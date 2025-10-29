Michael Jordan Blasts Load Management, Says He Never Sat Out Games If He Could Play

Michael Jordan criticizes modern load management, saying players have a duty to perform if healthy.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images

Michael Jordan is weighing in on the load management debate. In the second installment of MJ: Insights to Excellence, the six-time NBA champion shared his philosophy on playing through discomfort and why he believes athletes have a responsibility to compete if they’re healthy enough to do so.

“You have a duty that if they want to see you that, as an entertainer, I want to show,” Jordan said. “If guys are coming to watch me play, I don’t want to miss that opportunity. If, physically I can’t do it, then I can’t do it. But physically, if I can do it, and I don’t feel like doing it, that’s a whole different lens.”

Jordan went on to recall a defining moment early in his career when he refused to sit out despite twisting his ankle, explaining that his drive to prove himself outweighed the pain.

“Early in my career, I twisted my ankle. I had a teammate, he said, ‘You twisted your ankle, young fella, come over here and sit with me.’ I said, ‘Nah man, I’m trying to make a name for myself, there’s no way I can sit. I need to get out there and show what I’m capable of. I want to play, I want to win, I want to make an impact,’” said Jordan. “So, I twisted my ankle and I taped it up, and I went right back out and I played, because I always believed I could never leave my comrades out if I could perform.”

For Michael Jordan, playing through pain was simply part of the process. As long as he could stand on the court, he was willing to endure discomfort to be there for his teammates and the fans who came to see him play.

Back then, it was unthinkable for players to rest while perfectly healthy. Missing a game without a legitimate reason was viewed as selfish and unprofessional. Today, however, the practice has become common.

Players like Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard have become the faces of load management, normalizing the idea that regular-season games are less important than the postseason. Unlike Jordan, they do not see it as a duty to the fans but rather as a calculated decision to preserve their bodies and careers (even though it may not even work).

Ultimately, while playing always comes with risks, Michael Jordan never lived in fear. He always gave his all on the court, and it became the foundation of his greatness. His commitment to competition and excellence defined his career and remains a powerful example of why effort, not comfort, is what truly separates the legends from the rest.

Michael Jordan’s mentality belongs to a different era, one defined by grit, accountability, and an unshakable desire to compete. He played through pain, fought through fatigue, and showed up for the fans every single night. That mindset is rare in today’s NBA, but it is exactly why Jordan’s legacy endures. He did not just change the game, he set the standard for what greatness should look like.

