Draymond Green Blasts Jordan Poole For His Reaction During Mark Williams-Jose Alvarado Fight

Draymond Green calls out Jordan Poole for not helping his teammate.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after making a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Draymond Green never misses a chance to speak his mind, especially when it comes to on-court accountability. This time, his target was former teammate Jordan Poole, following Poole’s viral reaction during the recent fight between Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams.

Green addressed the moment directly on The Draymond Green Show, and his reaction was blunt.

“If I’m in a fight, though, and my teammates stand behind me and do this, come on, man. We can’t be doing that. David West used to always tell us, man, if something goes on on the court, you go over there because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I ain’t saying you got to go over there and fight, but you at least got to go stand because you don’t know what’s going to happen. What if those five guys jump on your one teammate, and you stay over there? Then what? He’s just going to not help there? So David West used to always tell us, man, if your teammate get into it, go over there.”

When the scuffle broke out, cameras caught Alvarado throwing punches and Williams responding in kind as teammates and officials rushed in. Poole, meanwhile, was clearly visible in the background. He stood still, hands at his sides, eyes wide, looking stunned but making no effort to step in, separate bodies, or even move closer to the situation. The clip went viral almost instantly, not because of what Poole did, but because of what he didn’t do.

Green’s comments carried extra weight because of Green’s long and complicated history with Poole. The two were once viewed as pillars of the Golden State Warriors’ future, until Green punched Poole during a practice in 2022. That moment fractured trust inside the locker room and effectively ended the dynasty. Poole was later traded in 2023, and the relationship between the two never recovered.

Since then, there has been no shortage of tension. Poole has liked social media posts mocking Green. Green has alternated between apologizing for the punch and defending it, at one point saying, ‘You can’t call a man a b**** and not get hit.’ Even when Green expresses regret, the edge is never far away.

Ultimately, this wasn’t really about Alvarado or Williams. It was about what teammates owe each other when things go sideways. For Green, the answer is simple. You show up, stand there, and make sure your guy isn’t alone.

And for Jordan Poole, whether intentionally or not, one viral clip reopened a chapter he likely hoped was long closed.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Kendrick Perkins Says Lakers’ Role Players Aren’t Listening To JJ Redick; Hints At Potential Problem With Deandre Ayton
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like