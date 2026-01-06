Draymond Green Blasts Jordan Poole For His Reaction During Mark Williams-Jose Alvarado Fight

Draymond Green never misses a chance to speak his mind, especially when it comes to on-court accountability. This time, his target was former teammate Jordan Poole, following Poole’s viral reaction during the recent fight between Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams.

Green addressed the moment directly on The Draymond Green Show, and his reaction was blunt.

“If I’m in a fight, though, and my teammates stand behind me and do this, come on, man. We can’t be doing that. David West used to always tell us, man, if something goes on on the court, you go over there because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I ain’t saying you got to go over there and fight, but you at least got to go stand because you don’t know what’s going to happen. What if those five guys jump on your one teammate, and you stay over there? Then what? He’s just going to not help there? So David West used to always tell us, man, if your teammate get into it, go over there.”

🏀 “I ain’t saying you gotta go over there and fight, but you at least gotta go stand up…What if those 5 guys jump on your one teammate, and you stay over there?” – Draymond Green on Mark Williams & Jose Alvarado’s fight #NBA pic.twitter.com/AujYRS4qxB — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) January 2, 2026

When the scuffle broke out, cameras caught Alvarado throwing punches and Williams responding in kind as teammates and officials rushed in. Poole, meanwhile, was clearly visible in the background. He stood still, hands at his sides, eyes wide, looking stunned but making no effort to step in, separate bodies, or even move closer to the situation. The clip went viral almost instantly, not because of what Poole did, but because of what he didn’t do.

Green’s comments carried extra weight because of Green’s long and complicated history with Poole. The two were once viewed as pillars of the Golden State Warriors’ future, until Green punched Poole during a practice in 2022. That moment fractured trust inside the locker room and effectively ended the dynasty. Poole was later traded in 2023, and the relationship between the two never recovered.

Since then, there has been no shortage of tension. Poole has liked social media posts mocking Green. Green has alternated between apologizing for the punch and defending it, at one point saying, ‘You can’t call a man a b**** and not get hit.’ Even when Green expresses regret, the edge is never far away.

Ultimately, this wasn’t really about Alvarado or Williams. It was about what teammates owe each other when things go sideways. For Green, the answer is simple. You show up, stand there, and make sure your guy isn’t alone.

And for Jordan Poole, whether intentionally or not, one viral clip reopened a chapter he likely hoped was long closed.