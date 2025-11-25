Lakers Pushed To Target Herb Jones As Defensive Concerns Mount

The Los Angeles Lakers may look like a rising contender, but one NBA scout believes their perimeter defense is not strong enough to survive the Western Conference playoffs. Speaking to Lakers Daily, the scout argued that Los Angeles should aggressively pursue New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones as soon as he becomes trade-eligible.

“Rob should be calling New Orleans non-stop trying to trade for Herb once he’s eligible to be moved,” the NBA scout said. “Their best perimeter defender is a 31-year-old Marcus Smart who doesn’t even start. Vando is a great defender, but he’s unplayable in the playoffs because of his offensive limitations.”

In the scout’s view, the Lakers cannot beat the top teams in the West without adding a more dynamic, high-level wing defender, especially given the offensive firepower they will face.

“As currently constructed, the Lakers will get waxed by Denver, OKC, and Houston because they don’t have athletic defenders on the perimeter,” he continued. “They need a stout defender who can also hit threes. Herb fits that bill perfectly and New Orleans is open for business.”

At 12-4 (third in the West), the Lakers are in a strong position as presently constructed. With Luka Doncic leading the way, Austin Reaves having a career year, and a solid supporting cast backing them up, this team has real potential to make a run, but they are not quite on par with the Western Conference juggernauts such as the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets.

To reach that level, it is going to take another roster addition, and Herb Jones is the perfect target. The 27-year-old forward is in his fifth NBA season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 39.0 percent shooting (36.2 percent from three).

While those are relatively modest scoring numbers, his impact on the court is not totally measured in stats. As a defensive-first and athletic two-way forward, he is the kind of player who does all the dirty work and takes on the toughest assignments, which is why he has been so valuable to the Pelicans.

On the Lakers, his potential would increase tenfold. Playing off Luka Doncic and LeBron James would generate plenty of open looks, opening up his offense while allowing him to set the tone defensively.

Best of all, since he is not a liability on either end of the court, he is someone who could fill real playoff minutes for the Lakers. During specific matchups over the course of a long postseason series, Jones would be someone JJ Redick could rely on to make the most of his time on the floor.

Ultimately, with months to go before February’s deadline, it is impossible to determine how things will play out. At 3-15, this season may already be a lost cause for the Pelicans, and they would have nothing to lose by trading Jones and the rest of their young core. The Lakers can take advantage of that for the right price.

Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the Pelicans and the fluctuating trade landscape, the Lakers will keep their options open as they evaluate what this group needs to take the next step. If the front office believes one key defensive piece can elevate them into true contender territory, Herb Jones will remain near the top of that list. For now, the Lakers will keep building on what they have while staying ready for the right opportunity.