4 Clippers Who Could Be On The Trade Block This Month

The Los Angeles Clippers were initially projected to have one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference, firmly asserting their position as a potential playoff threat despite concerns about their age. Now, after a month of regular-season action, the Clippers find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles has faced several challenges early in the campaign. With injuries keeping key players sidelined early on, the team struggled to develop chemistry. Although James Harden and Ivica Zubac have been brilliant, it is evident that, with a 5-16 record, there is something inherently wrong with the team’s approach.

Even with Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup, L.A. hasn’t looked very convincing. In this regard, their 140-123 blowout loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night should be an indicator that things need to change.

With the need for a major roster overhaul, here are four players who could find themselves on the trade block this month.

Chris Paul

Veteran guard Chris Paul could be among the first players to appear on the trade block for the Clippers this season. Although Paul is a franchise legend and signing him this offseason was quite a sentimental move, it is evident that L.A. is prepared to move on from him.

Considering that his effectiveness as a floor general has fallen, with averages of 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game this season, the 12-time All-Star no longer seems to be a reliable option.

After being kept out of the rotation by head coach Tyronn Lue, the prospects for Paul to earn more playing time have been limited. With recent updates indicating that the Clippers have sent the veteran guard home, effectively cutting ties with him, it seems almost all but clear that the guard’s time in Los Angeles has come to an unfortunate end.

Derrick Jones Jr.

The next player who could find himself on the trade block this month is Derrick Jones Jr.

The veteran forward has been an extremely reliable rotation piece for the Clippers, averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 53.3% shooting from the field and 34.8% from three-point range. However, this may also be why he could be a strong trade asset.

Jones is currently on a contract valued at $10.0 million with two years remaining on his deal. Given that he has tremendous value as a 3-and-D player, while also being a lob threat, Los Angeles may be able to get some solid pieces in exchange for him.

The only concern involving the 28-year-old is his recent knee injury. Considering that he could be sidelined for another four weeks, teams may be hesitant to acquire him in a trade.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic may not give the impression of a player who could emerge on the trade block, especially considering how valuable he has been as a bench scorer. However, considering his recent run-ins with injuries, the Clippers may see more merit in attempting to trade him while he still has value.

Bogdanovic has already positioned himself as a multi-level scorer. Considering his averages of 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 34.0% shooting from three-point range, he could assert himself as a reliable rotation piece on a competitive roster.

Currently on a $16.0 million contract, with two years left on his deal, Bogdanovic could be a strong trade asset, much like Jones. With an opportunity to see big returns from trading him, L.A. could be open to the idea of accepting offers for him.

Kawhi Leonard

A big name that the Clippers could make available in trade talks is their superstar, Kawhi Leonard. While this would seem highly unlikely, there is enough evidence to suggest that Los Angeles is ready to move on from him.

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard is considered one of the best players in the league. His presence on both ends of the floor has been a huge factor behind L.A. being considered a contender. Unfortunately, Leonard’s availability has always been a concern. Considering that he missed 10 consecutive games before returning this season, the Clippers may not be as invested in building around him.

The scandals involving Leonard were already a major setback to the franchise. When additionally factoring in his limited impact on winning, despite impressive averages of 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game this season, Los Angeles may not benefit from keeping him.

Can The Right Trades Save The Clippers’ Season?

The Clippers currently place 14th in the West. While this is an unfavorable position to be in, given how early it is in the season, L.A. could still secure a playoff berth by turning things around.

Given the kind of form James Harden has been in, along with the defensive contributions of players such as Kris Dunn, the Clippers need to address the weak links within their lineup to achieve success. Looking at the current roster, the team doesn’t inspire much hope. But making the right trades and bringing in the right personnel could help Los Angeles return to winning ways.

On this note, players such as LaMelo Ball and Domantas Sabonis may emerge as ideal targets for Los Angeles at this stage. While other targets have also been identified, it will be intriguing to see how the Clippers approach this obstacle.