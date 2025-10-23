Charles Barkley And Shaquille O’Neal Mock Kawhi Leonard Over Clippers Cap Scandal

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t resist taking a jab at Kawhi Leonard during the ESPN debut of Inside the NBA. While discussing the Clippers star, Barkley joked that Kawhi has “two jobs,” poking fun at the ongoing Aspiration scandal involving Leonard and a company allegedly tied to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Charles Barkley: “I think the Rockets and the Nuggets are the two best teams in the West.”

Kenny Smith: “You off your Clipper boat?”

Charles Barkley: “Well, Kawhi got two jobs! He can’t work two jobs and play basketball.”

Shaq then jumped in with a clever follow-up, saying, “He got that NIL deal from the Clippers.”

Even in their first ESPN appearance this season, the Inside the NBA crew refused to hold back. They roasted everyone in their typical fashion, and Kawhi was just one of their many victims.

This clip, which went viral on X, featured a lighthearted reference to the recent Clippers controversy suggesting that Kawhi may have received off-the-books money through a fraudulent environmental company. Shaq’s NIL comment compared the situation to college athletes earning endorsement money through “Name, Image, and Likeness” deals.

The pair’s quick wit got laughs from the studio and fans online, but it also reflected the growing buzz around the Aspiration investigation, which could have serious implications for both Leonard and the Clippers organization.

It all began this past summer when an investigative report uncovered a potential scheme to circumvent the salary cap. It centered around the company Aspiration, which was bankrolled by Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Clippers. That same company was also paying out a “no-show” contract to Kawhi Leonard at the same time they were going bankrupt.

The Clippers maintain that Kawhi’s dealings with Aspiration were kept separate from those involving team executives, but a growing mountain of circumstantial evidence casts doubt on that claim.

If found guilty, the Clippers could face fines, suspensions, or other severe penalties that would set the franchise back years. As for Leonard, his reputation would take another major hit.

As the pioneer of load management and a player often criticized for unreliability, Kawhi was already known for missing games. But this alleged “no-show” contract takes entitlement to another level. While he’s been looking for reasons to rest or sit out, his camp reportedly sought ways to bend the rules for additional perks that exceeded the salary cap.

It’s the ultimate act of selfishness for Kawhi, but you could argue he’s earned some leeway after everything he’s accomplished. Still, at 34, Kawhi has time to make another run. Only by winning it all can he set things right and finally validate everything the Clippers have done to keep him.

For now, all Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers can do is weather the storm. The jokes may keep coming, but the investigation is no laughing matter. If Kawhi wants to change the narrative, it won’t happen through press statements or online defenses. Winning cures everything, and for a player with so much to prove, this might be his last chance to silence everyone once and for all.

TAGGED:
Nico Martinez
