‘Pay Him 5 Years, $1 Billion In All Cash’: Ex-NBA Players Stunned As Victor Wembanyama Torches Mavericks In Season-Opener

Former NBA players left stunned as Victor Wembanyama torches the Mavericks during the regular season's opening night.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama seems to have reached the potential that the entire NBA world was raving about when he was drafted by the Spurs in 2023. He has dropped a 40-point masterclass on the Mavericks with ease during the opening night of the regular season to lead his team to a 125-92 win over Dallas.

But what shocked the NBA world even more during this game was that Wembanyama was pulling off moves that no one expected him to have perfected at this point in his career.

A double crossover between the legs followed by a stepback three that became a four-point play over Dereck Lively II. Sounds like a move that a guard would use in the league. But it was Wembanyama who pulled this off after a block on the defensive end just seconds before. Take a look for yourself.

 

Several NBA players took to social media after they saw this play during the game and expressed how stunned they were to see Wembanyama pull off these moves.

“The Spurs might have to pay Wemby 5 years, $1 billion in all CASH,” wrote Kendrick Perkins, the former Celtics player who turned into an ESPN analyst, on X.

“Wemby is unreal! 😳” wrote the former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on X.

“San Antonio looking good,” wrote the former Spurs star Rudy Gay on social media.

With a 7’5″ height, Wembanyama has unlocked a whole new avenue of offense for the Spurs, in line with what they anticipated his potential would be when he was drafted. He pulled off several moves like a fadeaway shot over Anthony Davis and even a reverse slam dunk while driving in at full speed that created the impression to all basketball fans that Wembanyama is close to realizing his full potential in just year three.

 

In a battle that marked the 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg’s NBA regular-season debut, Wembanyama, the former No. 1 pick, completely took over and overshadowed a potentially lifelong memory for Flagg. But Flagg was not having the most memorable game either.

Wembanyama finished the game with 40 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks with one assist, and one steal. He shot 71.4% from the field and 50% from beyond the three-point line. An unreal way to start the season for the future superstar. Meanwhile, Flagg finished the game with only 10 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 30.8% from the field.

Clearly, whatever Wembanyama was up to in the offseason in China and with NBA legends like Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon has yielded its fruit. No one should now question ESPN’s Top 100 list that said Wembanyama is already a top-five player in the league, solely based on his potential in just year three.

 

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Charles Barkley And Shaquille O’Neal Mock Kawhi Leonard Over Clippers Cap Scandal
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like