Who’s Hot From Deep? The Top 10 3-Point Shooters One Month Into 2025-26

The NBA 2025-26 season is in full swing as we enter the second month of regular-season action. With several teams settling into their offensive schemes, the league has seen some notable performances early in the campaign.

It is a well-known fact that modern NBA offenses are extremely fast-paced, resulting in incredible offensive production and efficiency. With an average of 117.7 points being scored per game for the 2025-26 season, the NBA is on track to see the highest scoring average in decades.

A major reason for this uptick in offensive production has been the increased utilization of the 3-point line, which has subsequently raised the demand for perimeter shooting threats.

With players like Stephen Curry altering the way offense is approached, many modern players incorporate the 3-point shot in their offensive arsenal. Given how impactful this skill has become, we explore the 10 hottest sharpshooters one month into the 2025-26 season.

Top 10 3-Point Shooters (Currently)

1. Stephen Curry – 4.7 3-pointers made (39.1% 3P%)

2. Donovan Mitchell – 3.9 3-pointers made (38.3% 3P%)

3. Tyrese Maxey – 3.9 3-pointers made (40.9% 3P%)

4. James Harden – 3.8 3-pointers made (37.8% 3P%)

5. Luka Doncic – 3.7 3-pointers made (33.3% 3P%)

6. Kon Knueppel – 3.5 3-pointers made (41.7% 3P%)

7. Anthony Edwards – 3.4 3-pointers made (39.2% 3P%)

8. Lauri Markkanen – 3.4 3-pointers made (37.7% 3P%)

9. Royce O’Neale – 3.2 3-pointers made(43.3% 3P%)

10. Michael Porter Jr. – 3.1 3-pointers made(36.2% 3P%)

After a month of regular-season action, the Golden State Warriors‘ superstar continues to lead the way in 3-point shooting. While averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 47.1% shooting from the field this season, he remains one of Golden State’s best players.

Although the Warriors would hope to see him build upon his current perimeter shooting form, the superstar suffered a quad contusion, sidelining him for a week.

Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey are effectively tied for second place on this list. However, Mitchell outperforms Maxey with his superior field goal percentage of 50.3%. Mitchell has continued to impress this season while taking on a greater offensive role for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With averages of 29.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, he appears to be in peak condition.

Maxey has also been a noteworthy performer to start the new campaign. While leading the 76ers to a 9-8 record this season, the guard is averaging 32.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game on 47.0% shooting from the field, emerging as one of the best offensive players in the NBA.

In fourth place, despite his team’s poor performance, James Harden asserts his position as a lethal perimeter shooter. While dominating on the scoreboard for the Clippers, averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game on 45.1% shooting from the field this season, the 36-year-old has garnered a lot of attention for his recent performances.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic earns a place on this list with his improved shooting from beyond the arc. Although his perimeter shooting percentage may not inspire, his overall performance this season, featuring averages of 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on 47.0% shooting from the field, has been spectacular. Having led L.A. to a 13-4 record, Doncic appears to be building his case as an MVP candidate this season.

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel places sixth in this list, emerging as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season. After a slow start, Knueppel has suddenly emerged as a surprise candidate in the ROTY race. Considering his averages of 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 47.6% shooting from the field, the Hornets may have found their next franchise cornerstone.

Last season’s 3-point shooting leader, Anthony Edwards, comes in at seventh in this list. With averages of 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 47.5% shooting this season, he remains one of the best young players in the league. However, with the Minnesota Timberwolves posting a 10-8 record, Edwards will aim to help his team rise in the Western Conference.

Coming in at eighth, Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen earns himself a spot on the list. After an impressive campaign with Finland at EuroBasket, Markkanen has continued his tremendous form in the NBA this season. Averaging 28.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 47.3% from the field, he has earned significant trade interest from teams around the league, potentially putting him in a position to join a more competitive unit.

In ninth place, Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neal remains one of the most reliable 3-and-D players in the league. With O’Neal playing his role in the starting lineup and averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, the Suns have made an impressive charge lately, posting a 10-7 record and placing seventh in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. secures the final spot on this list. After being traded to the Nets, many believed that Porter Jr. would flourish as an offensive player. Considering his averages of 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 48.3% shooting from the field this season, it is safe to say that he has lived up to these expectations, despite Brooklyn’s poor performances to start the campaign.

Although several noteworthy 3-point shooters, such as Duncan Robinson, Derrick White, Jamal Murray, and Klay Thompson, haven’t been mentioned in this list, it is worth noting that it is still early in the season. With ample opportunity to climb the ladder, we look forward to seeing how these players will make adjustments to secure a spot in this top 10 list.