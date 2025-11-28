Klay Thompson’s Dad On Megan Thee Stallion Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey: “All Black Women Are Good Cooks”

Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, wants everyone to know that Black women are good at cooking.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Credit: Fadeaway World

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion may have only started dating in 2025, but she already seems to be a part of the family. Thompson’s father, Mychal, was on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland Show, where co-host Steve Mason enquired who was cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the family this year.

Before Mychal could respond, co-host John Ireland revealed that Megan would be doing the cooking. Everyone on the show, including the former NBA player, was surprised to hear that. Mychal wondered how that information had gotten out, only to be hilariously reminded that he himself had shared it at some point before the show.

Ireland then pointed out that Klay had called Megan a great cook, which prompted quite a response from Mychal.

“All Black women are good cooks,” Mychal said. “… Have you ever gone to a Black person’s house and not had good food?”

Klay and Megan had unintentionally sent social media into a frenzy when the former was spotted in the background of a picture the latter posted on Instagram in the second week of July. That sparked dating rumors, and we didn’t have to wait too long for confirmation. They made their red carpet debut as a couple not long after at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16.

Megan showered praise on Klay that day, and she is certainly enjoying being part of this relationship. The Grammy-award-winning rapper has also shown support for her boyfriend by attending a couple of Dallas Mavericks home games.

While Klay hasn’t had much to say in public about the relationship, he appears to be having a great time. The 35-year-old stated that Megan’s catfish and spaghetti is the best dish he’s ever tasted. She clearly is a great cook.

All has been going well for Klay off the court, but that’s not the case on it. The Mavericks are 14th in the West with a 5-14 record, and the five-time All-Star hasn’t been playing well either.

Klay is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26. You wonder if he’ll be able to turn things around eventually.

