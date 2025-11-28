Heat Notes: Erik Spoelstra, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are coming off a strong 106-103 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, helping them improve to 13-6 on the season. Placing third in the Eastern Conference standings and boasting a six-game winning streak, the Heat are off to a fiery start to the 2025-26 season.

Miami’s current form is a clear depiction of the team’s commitment to winning and its overall roster depth. Even after suffering from injuries early in the campaign, with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro missing time, the Heat managed to stay afloat.

With Norman Powell assimilating into the system and Kel’el Ware fulfilling his potential, the Heat appear to be a threat in the East. Coming off a statement win against the Bucks, ending Milwaukee’s unbeaten streak in the NBA Cup, we take a closer look at what else is going on in Miami.

Erik Spoelstra

The win against the Milwaukee Bucks was significant for several reasons. While it did help the Heat improve upon their record, it was a landmark victory as it marked Erik Spoelstra‘s 800th career win.

Although the Miami head coach is far from being among the winningest coaches of all time, currently ranking 17th, the team saw good reason to celebrate, though they ended up catching Spoelstra off guard.

“For what? For what?” — Coach Spo didn’t realize the team was celebrating him reaching 800 wins. 🤣 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/CAu40Hwj8N — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 27, 2025

Upon entering the changing room, Erik Spoelstra was doused with water by the Heat team. Given that he had no idea what they were celebrating, Spoelstra smiled and said, “For what? For what?”

The wholesome display not only represents how tightly knit this Miami team is, but it also showcases Spoelstra’s commitment to winning. Given the success he has enjoyed with the franchise in the past, it appears that the head coach is eager to return the Heat to the same position.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been one of the most pivotal players in Miami’s rotation over the last few years. Although his absence left the Heat in a weakened position, upon returning from injury, it was evident how impactful his presence was.

He had a solid performance to lead the Heat past the Bucks, posting 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. While still working his way into full game conditioning, Adebayo credited the team’s resilience for the win during the post-game interview.

“We’ve just got to work through it,” he said, as he addressed the team’s injury issues. “But the thing I love about this team is we’re willing to go through that.”

“We’re willing to work guys in, figure out how we can get this thing like a well-oiled machine, to where it doesn’t matter who’s out there, we’re still picking up the pace, running, getting stops. Just playing fun basketball.”

The star big man also addressed some issues with the team’s approach to defensive switches, highlighting the need for extra communication. However, he ended by commending the roster depth and their ability to “figure it out” due to the flexibility they possess.

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has only made two appearances since returning from ankle surgery. In his brief time back, Herro has already shown himself to be one of the best offensive players on Miami’s roster and a bona fide franchise cornerstone.

Coming off an incredible 29-point performance against the Bucks, along with five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal, the 25-year-old appears to be settling in quite well. While discussing how he has been adjusting to the new rotation, he said:

“It’s going to be a work in progress. I didn’t have a training camp or preseason games. I didn’t have anything with this team. I kind of just got thrown into the fire two days ago, and obviously tonight, with having a full roster healthy, it’s the first game, and I want it to work.”

“I’m doing everything I can to make it work,” Herro concluded. “I’m just excited to see where this goes.”

Tyler Herro’s return has been crucial for the Heat. After a strong outing in his season debut, players noted how vital his presence was for the team. With their star core back on the floor, the Heat will be a more formidable unit as they head into their next matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Nov. 29.