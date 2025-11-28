Bill Simmons Shares 3-Team Trade Proposal Sending Jonathan Kuminga To The Bulls; Mavs Land Bulls’ Top Guard

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was one of the primary figures in trade rumors this offseason. Although these rumors were put to rest after Kuminga signed a two-year deal with Golden State, the current situation has paved the way for new trade speculation.

After missing time due to a knee injury, Kuminga is expected to be relegated to a bench role. While head coach Steve Kerr justified this as the natural course of action for any player on the roster, reports have indicated that the forward has been frustrated with this change.

Given the Warriors’ recent performances and the rising tensions within the unit, there is sufficient evidence to suggest that a change could be on the horizon. On this note, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons presented an interesting three-team trade idea.

“Kuminga to Chicago, Coby White to Dallas, and then Gafford and an expiring to Golden State,” Simmons said.

He justified this deal by saying, “The moment White came back to Chicago, it kind of screwed them up. I’m not positive they need him. And I actually think they probably need another wing and more explosiveness. Coby White’s going to be a free agent. Do you want to pay Coby White if you’re Chicago when you already just paid Giddey?”

“There’s some sort of ring around the rosy trade with that. But I like the idea of Coby White in Dallas, who desperately needs somebody like him.”

With regards to Daniel Gafford, Simmons added, “If they [Golden State] can turn Kuminga into Gafford somehow, I’m not going to say they’re going to make the Finals. But I think that at least gives them a puncher’s chance to win a couple of rounds.”

Can This Trade Scenario Work?

Simmons’ trade proposal is quite intriguing. For the Warriors, the Chicago Bulls were among the ideal trade destinations for Jonathan Kuminga.

Given that they were also facing challenges with negotiating a new contract for Josh Giddey, the situation presented an ideal opportunity to swap their restricted free agents. Although this initial approach didn’t work out, the Warriors may have an opportunity to rekindle trade talks.

In the current scenario, Simmons’ three-team trade proposal has some merit. Making it work, however, may require some minor modifications.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford, Jevon Carter, 2028 first-round pick (CHI)

Chicago Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Coby White

This trade proposal aligns closely with Simmons’ package, only adding a first-round pick (draft compensation) and Jevon Carter’s $6.8 million expiring contract to match Kuminga’s value.

For the Bulls, acquiring Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors is simple. As a gifted athlete with star-caliber potential, Chicago would benefit from pairing him with Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Given his averages of 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 47.8% shooting from the field, the forward could see a significant uptick in production in a different environment with a more relevant role.

This trade could also be meaningful for the Dallas Mavericks, who have been debilitated by injury this season. With specific reference to their point guard depth, the Mavs need reinforcement.

Although D’Angelo Russell is a solid backup playmaker, he has been wildly inconsistent, resulting in Dallas accepting trade offers for him. Given the Mavs’ shorthanded point guard rotation, Coby White‘s addition could be the ideal way to address Kyrie Irving‘s extended absence.

White has been quite impressive since returning from a calf injury. In four appearances this season, the guard is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 43.5% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from three-point range.

As Simmons mentioned, since White’s return, the Bulls have gone 3-3, leading to a 9-8 record. Given the form they were in, Chicago may benefit from trading him while he has value. On this note, his offensive versatility could be a huge boost for the Mavericks.

The Warriors stand to gain a lot from this trade. But the addition of Daniel Gafford and a future first-round pick may be most significant.

Golden State’s current problems are primarily associated with its poor defensive performances and lack of desire. In this regard, acquiring a big man like Daniel Gafford could address some of these problems.

Gafford has proven himself to be a reliable big man. For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds, along with 0.9s steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

As a solid pick-and-roll center with tremendous athleticism and rim protection ability, the Warriors could see a lot of use for a player like him in their rotation.

Should The Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga?

The dynamic between the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga is quite complicated. Although there is enough reason to believe that both parties would benefit from moving on, the Warriors’ ownership remains extremely committed to retaining the young forward.

With this in mind, the veteran core has made every effort to help integrate Kuminga into the rotation. For the most part, this yielded positive results early in the season, as Kuminga showed improvement.

Unfortunately, as frustrations mount after a series of inconsistent performances, there appears to be a rift within the unit.

At this stage, it still seems like a good decision for the Warriors to trade Jonathan Kuminga. However, as the forward gears up to make his return to the floor, he may end up staying in the Bay Area until further notice.