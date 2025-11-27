Warriors Problems: Stephen Curry Sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga Unsettled, Defense Exposed

The Golden State Warriors are facing serious issues amid a 10-10 start this season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a timeout during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are officially in trouble. After a disappointing 10-10 start and growing frustration inside the locker room, the team is battling injuries, instability, and widening internal concerns. Momentum has evaporated, and Golden State suddenly looks like a group searching for answers.

Their problems extend beyond simple losing streaks. Between inconsistent rotations, declining defensive effort, and key players missing time, the Warriors are facing a level of turbulence they have not seen in years, and it is putting strain on everyone in that locker room. What once looked like a slow start now feels like a genuine warning sign.

A major turning point came this week when Stephen Curry suffered a right quad contusion in the closing moments of Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets. Steph dropped 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists on a measly 30.8 percent shooting (2-9 from three) in 32 minutes of action.

Now, he is set to miss the next handful of games for the Warriors, and his absence has become the first major concern for a team already struggling to stay afloat. With averages of 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, he has been carrying the offensive burden, and they will struggle to stay afloat without him.

That is not to mention the ongoing saga with Jonathan Kuminga. After a long contract standoff this summer, fans hoped he had finally achieved peace with the front office. Instead, he has been the subject of trade rumors as the Warriors grow increasingly uncertain of his role.

Despite already sour relations with Kuminga, Kerr only made things worse with the decision to bench the young swingman, making him feel like the scapegoat once again. There are doubts that his heart is truly with this team, but he will not have the chance to prove it until he returns.

On top of everything else, the Warriors are also failing on defense, a clear sign that they are not contenders. In Wednesday’s loss to Houston, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler even called out their teammates for a poor effort on that side of the floor.

Statistically, their concerns are not misplaced. The Warriors rank 11th in defensive rating this season, painfully average for a team with title aspirations. Plus, unlike the Denver Nuggets, Golden State is not great offensively either with just 114.3 points per game as a team.

Between the poor defensive effort, more Kuminga drama, and an injury to Stephen Curry, it has been a perfect storm of chaos for the Warriors, and the frustration has been palpable.

We will see soon enough if they can recover, but this is not a team that can afford to waste any more time. With the veteran core aging, their title window is quickly closing, and it has put even more pressure on them to turn this season around.

Even with all the setbacks piling up, the Warriors still have enough experience and talent to fight their way back if they regroup quickly. The urgency is real now, and how they respond over the next few weeks will shape the rest of their season. If they want to keep their window alive, the recovery has to start immediately, and every player in that locker room knows it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick at the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. LeBron James Explains JJ Redick’s Coaching Culture: “No Sugar Coating”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like