Warriors Problems: Stephen Curry Sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga Unsettled, Defense Exposed

The Golden State Warriors are officially in trouble. After a disappointing 10-10 start and growing frustration inside the locker room, the team is battling injuries, instability, and widening internal concerns. Momentum has evaporated, and Golden State suddenly looks like a group searching for answers.

Their problems extend beyond simple losing streaks. Between inconsistent rotations, declining defensive effort, and key players missing time, the Warriors are facing a level of turbulence they have not seen in years, and it is putting strain on everyone in that locker room. What once looked like a slow start now feels like a genuine warning sign.

A major turning point came this week when Stephen Curry suffered a right quad contusion in the closing moments of Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets. Steph dropped 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists on a measly 30.8 percent shooting (2-9 from three) in 32 minutes of action.

Now, he is set to miss the next handful of games for the Warriors, and his absence has become the first major concern for a team already struggling to stay afloat. With averages of 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, he has been carrying the offensive burden, and they will struggle to stay afloat without him.

That is not to mention the ongoing saga with Jonathan Kuminga. After a long contract standoff this summer, fans hoped he had finally achieved peace with the front office. Instead, he has been the subject of trade rumors as the Warriors grow increasingly uncertain of his role.

Despite already sour relations with Kuminga, Kerr only made things worse with the decision to bench the young swingman, making him feel like the scapegoat once again. There are doubts that his heart is truly with this team, but he will not have the chance to prove it until he returns.

On top of everything else, the Warriors are also failing on defense, a clear sign that they are not contenders. In Wednesday’s loss to Houston, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler even called out their teammates for a poor effort on that side of the floor.

Statistically, their concerns are not misplaced. The Warriors rank 11th in defensive rating this season, painfully average for a team with title aspirations. Plus, unlike the Denver Nuggets, Golden State is not great offensively either with just 114.3 points per game as a team.

Between the poor defensive effort, more Kuminga drama, and an injury to Stephen Curry, it has been a perfect storm of chaos for the Warriors, and the frustration has been palpable.

We will see soon enough if they can recover, but this is not a team that can afford to waste any more time. With the veteran core aging, their title window is quickly closing, and it has put even more pressure on them to turn this season around.

Even with all the setbacks piling up, the Warriors still have enough experience and talent to fight their way back if they regroup quickly. The urgency is real now, and how they respond over the next few weeks will shape the rest of their season. If they want to keep their window alive, the recovery has to start immediately, and every player in that locker room knows it.