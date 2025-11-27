Stephen Curry Limps Back To Warriors Locker Room In Agony As Rockets Complete 14-Point Comeback

Stephen Curry hobbles back to the Warriors locker room after he couldn't even sit down on the bench in the final seconds of Rockets game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets up injured after a play against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets up injured after a play against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors lost a 14-point lead down the stretch as the Rockets came away with a 104-100 win during their NBA Cup matchup at the Chase Center. Unfortunately for both teams, this game had no significance in their qualification for the knockout rounds of the tournament, and they were both eliminated from the competition tonight.

With 35.2 seconds left in the game, Stephen Curry hobbled back to the locker room despite his team being five points behind at the time (95-100). That shows the extent of pain he was in that he couldn’t play when his team needed him the most in the game.

 

The Rockets eventually closed out the Warriors, who were forced to play the free-throw game at this point. During the fourth quarter, Curry collided with Amen Thompson of the Rockets. This resulted in a blocking foul on him, and there was a visible hobble in Curry’s step since then, which eventually became worse as the fourth quarter progressed.

 

The Warriors’ superstar finished the night with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. The Warriors star struggled from the floor and shot 4-of-13 from the field (30.8%) and 2-of-9 from the three-point line (22.2%).

Following the game, Steve Kerr gave an update on Curry’s injury during the Warriors’ postgame press conference. Curry has reportedly suffered a right quad contusion.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved. Better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly and be okay,” said Kerr. He also said the team will do an MRI to further analyze the injury, but he does not know when the procedure has been scheduled.

 

The DubNation saw the footage of Curry limping on social media and sent their prayers for the superstar. Some fans also went into a full breakdown as they worried that without Curry, the Warriors would struggle a lot.

“Season over. It’s time to trade for draft capital and tank.”

“F*ck Amen Thompson.”

“F**king hell.”

“As if it wasn’t already bad enough.”

“Gut punch to the Warriors here ahead of the holiday weekend.”

“The refs from the lack of duty of care and Houston from their lack of discipline injured Stephen Curry.”

“Hope Steph Curry will be okay.”

Stephen Curry’s off-night becomes an unforgettable night for the Rockets’ rookie Reed Sheppard. He dropped his career-high 31 points with nine rebounds and five assists while the Warriors veteran struggled to find his footing.

Things could not get worse for the Warriors, who already suffered an injury setback earlier tonight with Gary Payton II. They could be without their superstar for an extended period of time as well.

The Warriors have fallen to 10-10 for the season and could be without Curry in their next game when they face the Pelicans on Saturday after a two-day break. But we will know more soon on Curry’s status for their next game.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India.
