Jimmy Butler Speaks On “Sad” State Of Warriors: “We Let Anybody Do Whatever They Want”

The Warriors lost 100-104 to the Rockets despite being ahead by 14 points at one point. While Reed Sheppard was the Rockets’ brightest star tonight (career-high 31 points), Golden State veteran Jimmy Butler felt the loss was majorly attributed to the Warriors’ faults.

He spoke to the media after the game and expressed his concerns about the Warriors’ situation.

“We don’t box out. We don’t go with the scouting report. We let anybody do whatever they want – open shots, get into the paint, free throws. It’s just sad,” said Butler on how the Warriors are making the game more difficult for themselves.

Jimmy Butler emphasized the need for accountability among players in the locker room and repeatedly asked to ignore Steve Kerr, who he anticipates will take the blame for the Warriors’ current situation.

The Warriors faced multiple injury setbacks tonight, but the biggest one was losing Stephen Curry to a right quad contusion in the clutch moment of the game. Butler also reflected on what the Warriors will need to do to succeed if Curry is out for an extended period of time.

“I think we’re going to have to be damn near perfect. We ain’t going to have the ultimate bailout on our team, but even when he is on the floor, we need to do our job,” said Butler.

“As great a basketball player as he is, he has a really hard job. He has to be the Batman of all Batmans and save us every night? That ain’t what he’s here to do,” Butler emphasized.

The veteran finished the game with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals to lead all scorers for the Warriors. Despite the Warriors having six players with double-digit scoring, it was not enough to get them the win.

Brandin Podziemski of the Warriors addressed Butler’s comments on their lack of effort in the game, which has become a recurring discussion in the locker room during the past weeks.

“I think we all care. Obviously, it looks a little bit worse because we lost and we’ve been losing. But no one is going to bail us out; we’re going to have to dig deep, and this is how you win,” said Podziemski while trying to put a positive spin on Butler’s comments.

The Warriors have fallen to a 10-10 record in the season (.500) and could play the next few games without Curry and Payton. With Jonathan Kuminga and De’Anthony Melton not fully ready for a return, winning these games would be a big task for the franchise.

Kuminga and Melton are nearing a return from injury. Hopefully, Curry will not be out for an extended period of time, as Steve Kerr remained optimistic about his injury.