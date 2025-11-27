Rockets Suffocate Stephen Curry To Deliver Amazing Comeback Against Warriors: Instant Reaction

After a slow first half, the Houston Rockets completed a stunning comeback against the Golden State Warriors for one of the most impressive performances of the season. The Rockets overcame a 12-point deficit from the first half, winning 104-100. This game included a signature performance from second-year Reed Sheppard, who scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds, completed five assists, and controlled the fourth.

This game was a rematch of the previous season’s intense first-round playoff series, but this time, Houston was able to secure the win. They implemented suffocating defensive pressure and a plethora of second-chance points to run away from the Warriors. Even though Stephen Curry was limited to just 14 points and Jimmy Butler put up a very efficient 21 points, the number of turnovers and Houston’s physicality at the basket were too much for the Golden State to overcome.

With six seconds left, Moody hit a three-pointer, but a foul on Sheppard got the Warriors bench hopeful as the youngster was required to hit some free throws for the game. Sheppard got to the line and hit the free throws to ice the game. Finally, Alperen Sengun‘s 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists helped the Rockets earn their eighth game of their last nine, and after an impressive win, let’s dive into the four major takeaways.

1. Reed Sheppard’s Breakout Night Headlines

Sheppard controlled most of the Rockets’ offense tonight. His 31 points came on 12-of-25 shooting, including four made threes, and he also added nine rebounds and five assists. More impressively, he committed just two turnovers despite being asked to create on and off the dribble. That wasn’t the easiest requirement for a youngster.

He was also clutch, hitting consecutive buckets to close the third quarter and burying the final free throws to put Golden State away. Sheppard’s +7 in 37 minutes shows how critical he was to get the job done for the Rockets, who did not have Kevin Durant tonight. His production was especially vital with Houston shooting only 39% from the field and struggling early to create good looks for most of the game.

Sheppard’s scoring allowed the Rockets to erase a 12-point halftime deficit in less than 12 minutes. Houston scored 57 points in the second half largely because Sheppard kept the defense constantly asking questions about themselves. Even though he has played very well over the past few games, this was the first game with full takeover energy, and we are thoroughly impressed.

2. Houston’s Offensive Rebounding Overwhelmed Golden State

The Rockets grabbed an obscene 25 offensive rebounds, nearly doubling the Warriors’ total of 13 and completely taking over in the paint. Clint Capela (eight offensive rebounds), Sengun (four), and Jabari Smith Jr. (two) were the main culprits, generating 42 points in the paint and getting a ton of extra shots at the basket. Even with Houston shooting just 39% from the field and 28% from deep, their hunger for rebounds generated 99 shot attempts to Golden State’s 82.

That ultimately led to the comeback. The Rockets scored 13 second-chance points and negated the Warriors’ defensive stops and ultimately frustrated them. In another physical game between the two teams, Houston’s frontcourt outworked the Warriors from the midpoint of the third quarter onward due to their offensive rebounding.

3. Warriors’ Turnovers And Curry’s Struggles Prove Devastating

Golden State’s 16 turnovers, six more than Houston’s, were devastating because the Rockets turned those giveaways into 22 points. Curry, Draymond Green, and Moses Moody combined for 11 turnovers, and it wasn’t great to watch. Curry’s seven turnovers were particularly damaging, matching his seven assists.

Houston’s defense centered on pressuring Curry at the three-point line, and it worked: the two-time MVP finished with just 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting and only 2-of-9 from three. Even beyond the turnovers, Curry could not get his shots off. Amen Thompson hounded him, holding Curry to just two made threes while forcing many bad attempts.

The key moment came with 3:24 remaining when Thompson barreled into Curry on a drive and was awarded two free throws. That proved how the Rockets went physical and got what they wanted for much of the second half. With Curry struggling in the game, the Warriors lacked the creator they sorely needed against an elite defensive team.

4. Draymond Green’s Good Game Was Countered With Depth

Green provided one of his better all-around performances of the season: 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes, plus a +9 on the floor. Beyond the box score, his defense and passing were spot-on. In many stretches, he was Golden State’s best player as a consistent two-way presence. But even with Green’s near triple-double, Golden State couldn’t make up for bad shots, missed turnovers, and getting beaten down physically.

Houston’s depth outplayed Golden State’s bench, as well. Clint Capela posted a +16 in 18 minutes with 12 rebounds, Jae’Sean Tate added energy, and Aaron Holiday went off for 14 points, including three made three-pointers. The Rockets’ second unit outscored Golden State’s 39-26 and, more importantly, swung the tempo with physicality and extra possessions. Without Kevin Durant and Steven Adams, Houston still looked deeper and more explosive, and the league is on notice.