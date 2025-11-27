Warriors Face Injury Setback As Angry Veteran Exits Rockets Game

Warriors suffer injury blow as Gary Payton II limps back to the locker room during the second quarter of the Rockets game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches the scoreboard against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches the scoreboard against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors faced the Rockets tonight and were delighted to have Draymond Green back in the rotation after seeing him sidelined due to a right ankle sprain. But they were still not at full strength.

While Jonathan Kuminga and De’Anthony Melton work on their return, the Warriors seem to have another addition to the list of their injured players as Gary Payton II hobbled back to the locker room after seemingly hurting his ankle during the game.

Payton seems to have landed uncomfortably on his ankle while gathering a rebound and looked ‘angry’ when he limped back to the Warriors’ locker room in the second quarter of the game.

 

He notched only one rebound and one assist in the five minutes he played tonight before this incident as the Warriors led the first half 59-47 against the Rockets. Payton did not return to the Warriors’ bench in the second half.

The Warriors PR later updated that Payton has suffered a left ankle sprain and will not be returning in this game. We will likely get more information from Steve Kerr on this injury after the game ends.

Unfortunately, Payton is recovering from a right peroneal contusion that he suffered in February 2025 and has a history of recurring issues with his ankle. Therefore, an additional injury to his left ankle is not a good sign for the veteran who managed to stay healthy for the first 19 games of the season.

Despite playing limited minutes, Payton has featured in 18 of the Warriors’ 19 games this season before tonight (10-9 record). He has averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in those 18 games while shooting 46.4% from the field. Hopefully, this is not a long-term setback for Payton and the Warriors.

The 32-year-old veteran recently replaced Draymond Green on the Warriors’ starting lineup when he dropped a career-high eight assists against the Jazz in their last game. Payton has always been a player who is ready to contribute from the bench at any point in the game.

In other news, the team recalled Kuminga, Melton, and Gui Santos from Santa Cruz, the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, just hours after assigning them for training purposes. They look to be on a strong trajectory to return to NBA action soon.

Both teams in this game got eliminated from the NBA Cup tonight after the Grizzlies beat the Pelicans 133-128 in overtime. Therefore, in effect, this game was just another regular season game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) directs teammates during action against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 40 As Thunder Win 10th Straight To Reach Historic 18-1 Start
Next Article Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Rockets Suffocate Stephen Curry To Deliver Amazing Comeback Against Warriors: Instant Reaction
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like