Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report: Houston Without 5 Key Stars As Golden State Could Miss Out On Enforcer

Warriors, Rockets clash shorthanded in a high stakes NBA Cup battle.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets meet in a crucial NBA Cup matchup, but both teams enter the night dealing with major injury worries. The Rockets will be without five key players, while the Warriors could once again miss their anchor and defensive leader, Draymond Green. With both teams sitting at the bottom in Group C, the stakes are high, and every possession could shape their path to Las Vegas.

The Warriors’ injury report is a mix of encouraging signs and concern. Draymond Green (foot sprain) is listed as probable, Alex Toohey (knee injury) is listed as questionable. Without Green, the Warriors lose it’s on-court enforcer, communicator, and defensive anchor. Al Horford (sciatica), Jonathan Kuminga (knee injury), and De’Anthony Melton (ACL) are all listed as out.

Still, Golden State is coming off one of its better performances of the season, a 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz.

Stephen Curry had 31 points, showing once again that he can carry the offense at any time. Jimmy Butler chipped in with 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in an all-around display, while Buddy Hield provided a big spark off the bench with 20 points.

The Warriors sit at 10-9, eighth in the West, but they’ve shown enough flashes to suggest that a sustained run is possible.

The Rockets’ situation is far worse. The Rockets will be without Steven Adams (ankle injury), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle injury), Kevin Durant (personal), Tari Eason (hip injury), and Fred VanVleet (ACL).

Even so, Houston has kept winning. The Rockets are 11-4, fourth in the West, and coming off a strong 114-92 win over the Suns. Amen Thompson carried them big time with 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, continuing his leap into stardom. Aaron Holiday erupted for 22 points off the bench, showing the Rockets’ depth and resilience.

This matchup carries more weight than a normal regular-season game. With the Rockets and Warriors sitting way behind the group leader, both still have an outside chance if they win big. The tiebreakers in the NBA Cup often come down to margins, meaning every possession will matter.

Golden State has the firepower to take control, especially if Curry gets hit. But the Rockets’ energy, pace, and young core can overwhelm teams. If Green plays, the Warriors get a big advantage. If he sits down, the Rockerts have the upper hand.

A tournament atmosphere, a desperate push for positioning, and two teams heading in very different directions make this matchup one of the most intriguing of the night.

Vishwesha Kumar
