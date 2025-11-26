Wolves’ Framework To Upgrade Point Guard Rotation With Future Hall Of Famer And Underrated European Star

Given the Wolves' need to solidify their point guard rotation, we present a framework for them to replace their current rotation and bring in reliable upgrades.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react as they walk off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react as they walk off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season. Coming off a 117-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, Minnesota fell to 10-7, placing seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Despite Anthony Edwards‘ strong individual performances, including a 43-point outburst against the Kings on Sunday, the Wolves were unable to capitalize on his brilliance. While this could be attributed to several reasons, one that many sources have noted is the deficiencies of Minnesota’s point guard rotation, which has given rise to trade rumors.

Currently, with Donte DiVincenzo in the starter’s role, the Wolves have seen a notable drop-off in playmaking. With Edwards taking on more playmaking responsibilities, Minnesota’s overall execution has suffered.

While Mike Conley remains effective, given his age, the Timberwolves must make relevant upgrades to their playmaking depth if they intend to compete. With this in mind, we explore a trade idea that could help Minnesota.

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings Receive: Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, 2026 second-round pick (DEN or GSW),  2030 second-round pick (MEM)

 

Why Do The Kings Agree To This Deal?

This trade proposal would likely leave the Sacramento Kings in a weaker position than they are currently in. However, given reports about their intentions to embrace a rebuild, such a deal may be in their best interests.

Acquiring Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham could have merit. Conley, who is on an expiring contract, remains a reliable veteran. Given his averages of 6.0 points and 3.6 assists per game on 39.7% shooting from the field and 43.1% from three-point range, he could play a key role as a facilitator off the bench.

While Conley brings experience, Dillingham adds intriguing potential. Having shown notable offensive upside, the Kings may see his addition as worthwhile from a long-term perspective.

Although Dillingham hasn’t put up impressive figures, averaging 4.4 points and 2.0 assists per game on 37.5% shooting from the field, a change in scenery and role could help him improve upon his current stats.

Along with the players, the Kings would also receive two valuable second-round picks. Given that these could be used to build through the draft or leveraged as trade assets, Sacramento would gain a lot more flexibility in pursuing a rebuild.

 

How Does This Trade Help The Wolves?

For the Wolves, acquiring Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook could be quite significant. Although such a trade could be considered high-risk, given what Schroder and Westbrook can bring to the table, Minnesota may see merit in doing this trade.

Dennis Schroder has been the primary option in the point guard rotation for Sacramento this season. As an underrated player with noteworthy two-way potential, Schroder could be a huge asset for the Wolves off the bench, or even in the starting lineup.

For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 39.6% from the field. With his playmaking and defense having great value, Minnesota could boast a deeper backcourt.

Similarly, Westbrook has had some solid performances for the Kings. He has recorded two triple-doubles this season, indicating that the nine-time All-Star remains a valuable contributor. With averages of 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range, the 37-year-old bolsters the team’s rebounding and playmaking, effectively transforming them into a more competitive unit.

 

The Wolves Should Make This Trade

Although such a trade would require Minnesota to give up future second-round picks, the potential returns are far more significant.

For the most part, this doesn’t discredit what DiVincenzo is capable of contributing. However, it acknowledges that his offensive upside would shine better with the second unit or in a more relevant scoring capacity. With either Westbrook or Schroder replacing DiVincenzo in the starting lineup, the Wolves could see an immediate uptick in performance.

Minnesota has invested heavily in retaining the key pieces on its roster from last season. Given that this team has shown the capability to make a deep run in the playoffs, adding the right pieces to get them over the hump seems prudent.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
