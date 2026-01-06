Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Miami Heat tonight for a rematch after last week’s matchup, as Anthony Edwards headlines the game.

Fran Leiva
8 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Miami Heat at Target Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Contents

The Heat come in at 20-16 (7th in the East), while the Timberwolves are 23-13 (6th in the West). Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games, so yeah, this one feels like a measuring-stick type of night.

Last time out, the Heat handled the Pelicans 125-106 behind a ridiculous Norman Powell heater (34 points, nine threes), while the Timberwolves just ran the Wizards off the floor 141-115.

This is already the second meeting of the season series. The Timberwolves took Game 1 last week, 125-115, and now they get the rematch at home. Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.4 points per game, while Julius Randle is at 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

On the other side, Powell leads the Heat at 24.4 points per game, and Bam Adebayo is putting up 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.

If you like playoff-style possessions in January, this is the vibe. The Timberwolves want to keep climbing the West, and the Heat are hunting stability with a bunch of moving parts in the rotation.

 

Injury Report

 

Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out (left foot abductor hallucis strain)

 

Heat

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Tyler Herro: Questionable (right big toe contusion)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Nikola Jovic: Probable (left groin contusion)

Keshad Johnson: Probable (low back spasms)

Bam Adebayo: Available (lower back soreness)

Norman Powell: Available (right hamstring strain)

Pelle Larsson: Available (right ankle sprain)

Dru Smith: Available (right elbow soreness)

 

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

First thing: they’re at home, and they’ve been good there (12-6). The Heat are 7-10 on the road, which matters when you’re walking into a building where the Timberwolves want to turn every miss into a track meet.

Stat-wise, the Timberwolves can flat-out score. They’re putting up 119.6 points per game on 48.1% from the field, and they’re not some clunky, midrange-only group either, they hit 36.4% from three while playing fast enough to keep pressure on your transition defense.

The swing factor to me is how many clean looks Edwards gets when the Timberwolves run their spread actions with Randle as the connector. Edwards is at 29.4 a night on 50.6% shooting and 40.0% from three, that’s superstar stuff. If the Heat tilt too hard to the ball, the Timberwolves have enough shooting and cutting to punish the rotations.

Defensively, the Timberwolves also have the kind of profile that can travel into a grinder game. They’ve held opponents to 35.1% from three this season, and that matters a ton against a Heat team that loves to win the math with volume threes and extra possessions.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat’s case is simple: offense, spacing, and chaos. They’re scoring 120.8 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.2% from three, plus they move it (28.7 assists per game). If they get you scrambling, they can bury you in a three-point avalanche fast.

And that’s where Powell is such a problem. The Timberwolves just saw it in Game 1, and then he followed it by detonating the Pelicans with nine threes. When he’s hitting like that, the Heat’s whole playbook expands because you can’t load up early help anywhere.

I also like the Heat’s ability to manufacture ugly possessions. In that Pelicans game, they won the turnover battle with 19 steals, and that’s exactly how they survive on nights when the half-court gets sticky. If they turn this into a “do you really want to dribble vs pressure for 48 minutes?” game, the Heat can steal quarters.

The big question is availability. If Herro plays, it’s another shot-maker the Timberwolves have to chase. If he sits again, the Heat basically need Powell to be nuclear and the role guys to win the margin plays.

 

X-Factors

Naz Reid is the Timberwolves’ cheat code in this matchup. He’s at 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and his spacing forces the Heat’s bigs into decisions they hate making. If Reid hits early threes, the Heat can’t just live in help positions against Edwards.

Jaden McDaniels feels like the “quietly decides the game” dude. He’s putting up 14.4 points a night on 50.8% shooting and 41.8% from three, and he’s one of the few wings on the Timberwolves who can credibly guard up a position without immediately needing a double. If he wins his minutes on both ends, the Heat’s margin shrinks fast.

Mike Conley is the swing for pace and control. His scoring is down (5.1 points per game), but if he takes care of the ball and keeps the Timberwolves organized when Edwards sits, the Heat don’t get those momentum theft runs they live for.

For the Heat, Kel’el Ware is a massive deal here. He’s at 12.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and the rebounding battle is the one place the Heat can’t afford to get punked. If Ware holds his ground on the glass, the Heat can keep the game in the half-court where they’re comfortable.

Davion Mitchell is another one. He’s averaging 7.4 assists per game, and he’s the engine for their pressure style because he can push tempo, spray it out, and still defend like a maniac at the point of attack. If he turns this into a sloppy game, the Heat’s upset chances get real.

Pelle Larsson is the sneaky one. He’s at 9.5 points and 3.4 assists per game, and if he gives the Heat one extra two-way wing performance, it lets them keep fresh bodies on Edwards without dying offensively.

 

Prediction

I’m taking the Timberwolves. The home edge matters, and I trust their shot creation more when the game gets tight, especially with Edwards playing at this level. If Herro sits or is limited, I think the Heat end up needing a perfect Powell shooting night again, and that’s just a brutal way to live on the road.

Prediction: Timberwolves 121, Heat 114

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFran Leiva
Follow:
Francisco Leiva is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a recent graduate of the University of Buenos Aires and in 2023 joined the Fadeaway World team. Previously a writer for Basquetplus, Fran has dedicated years to covering Argentina's local basketball leagues and the larger South American basketball scene, focusing on international tournaments.Fran's deep connection to basketball began in the early 2000s, inspired by the prowess of the San Antonio Spurs' big three: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and fellow Argentinian, Manu Ginóbili. His years spent obsessing over the Spurs have led to deep insights that make his articles stand out amongst others in the industry. Fran has a profound respect for the Spurs' fanbase, praising their class and patience, especially during tougher times for the team. He finds them less toxic compared to other fanbases of great franchises like the Warriors or Lakers, who can be quite annoying on social media.An avid fan of Luka Doncic since his debut with Real Madrid, Fran dreams of interviewing the star player. He believes Luka has the potential to become the greatest of all time (GOAT) with the right supporting cast. Fran's experience and drive to provide detailed reporting give Fadeaway World a unique perspective, offering expert knowledge and regional insights to our content.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images James Dolan Explains Why The Knicks Fired Tom Thibodeau
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like