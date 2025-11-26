Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 40 As Thunder Win 10th Straight To Reach Historic 18-1 Start

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominant start to the season on Wednesday night, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 to secure their tenth straight victory. With the win, OKC improved to 18-1 and became just the fifth team in NBA history to open a season with a record this strong. From start to finish, the Thunder controlled the pace, outplayed Minnesota in key stretches, and once again looked like a team with championship-level poise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another superstar performance, finishing with 40 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 63.2 percent shooting and 50.0 percent from three. Isaiah Hartenstein added 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 60 percent shooting, while Chet Holmgren chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 33.3 percent shooting (2-4 from three). Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams combined for 18 more points, helping OKC shoot 46.9 percent overall in another balanced showing.

Minnesota fought hard behind a strong effort from Anthony Edwards, who posted 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 47.4 percent shooting (5-10 from three). Terrence Shannon Jr. added 18 points off the bench along with two rebounds and one assist on 100 percent shooting (3-3 from three) in an efficient performance. Still, the Wolves struggled defensively in the fourth quarter and could not keep up with the Thunder’s shot-making late.

All in all, it was an offensive clinic for OKC and another masterpiece for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 32.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 54.3 percent shooting this season. Coming off a historic campaign in 2024-25, he is setting the bar even higher as he inserts himself into the latest MVP conversations.

Well alright Shai pic.twitter.com/B1IvrxuPcT — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 27, 2025

Ultimately, the Thunder’s dominance has everyone talking. If they are this good without Jalen Williams, how much better will they be when he returns? It is a wild thought given how far ahead they appear to be right now, and you cannot help but be impressed.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are a historic 18-1. Enjoy it. Appreciate it. Once in a lifetime stuff,” wrote one fan.

What is even crazier is that Oklahoma City could get even better this summer if the Clippers’ pick ends up in the lottery. They could hit on another young player, effectively stacking the deck even further in their favor.

“Nobody is beating a healthy OKC Thunder team in a seven-game series,” one fan declared.

For a team like the Timberwolves, nights like these are a reminder of just how far they have to go. Even with Anthony Edwards at the top of his game, it is not nearly enough against a budding dynasty at the peak of its powers.

“The Thunder’s performance this season is electrifying, with 10 straight victories and an 18-1 record, and it seems like no team can slow them down at home or on the road,” one fan posted.

At this point, if the Timberwolves or any other team wants to keep up with Oklahoma City, it is going to require a lot of smart moves, seamless chemistry, and a borderline miracle. They have set a standard that no other team can reach right now, and it is only just the beginning.

The Thunder keep proving they are built for something bigger, and nights like this only strengthen that belief. With Shai leading the charge, a deep supporting cast behind him, and their confidence growing with every win, Oklahoma City looks every bit like a team ready to own this moment. The season is still young, but the message is clear: the Thunder are not just winning, they are building a standard the rest of the league has to catch up to.