Steve Kerr Gives Update On Stephen Curry’s Injury; Admits Harsh Truth About The Warriors Roster

Steve Kerr‘s Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. To make matters worse, concerns grew as key veterans, including Stephen Curry, appeared to suffer injuries during the second half of the game.

Following the result, Steve Kerr provided an update on Curry, who appeared to be limping late in the fourth quarter.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually kind of relieved,” Kerr said. “Better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly and be okay. But in that time, we’ve got to hold down the fort.”

Stephen Curry suffered a quad contusion after seemingly colliding with Rockets forward Amen Thompson. Given how vital Curry has been in Golden State’s offensive schemes, Kerr emphasized that losing him would require them to revisit their strategies to adjust to his absence.

Although Curry’s injury did have an impact on the team in the game’s closing moments, the superstar struggled to get going. With 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, it was evident that the 37-year-old wasn’t playing like his usual self.

With the game resulting in a loss, the Warriors fell to 10-10 on the season, placing eighth in the Western Conference standings. During the post-game press conference, Steve Kerr even addressed the team’s current situation and its identity.

“What did Bill Parcells say: ‘You are what your record says you are.’ So, we’re 10-10. We’re an average team,” Kerr stated. “I think we have the potential for much more, and it’s my job as coach to help these guys find that rhythm that can give us some juice, some separation, some confidence.”

“I believe in them. I believe in our guys and the continuity that we’ve got from not only last year, but with Steph and Dray for 14-15 years, whatever it’s been. So I believe in the guys, and we’ve just got to keep working, and we’ll get there.”

Although Steve Kerr was quite clear in addressing the Warriors’ current position, it is evident that frustrations are on the rise. With Jimmy Butler also sounding off on the team’s recent string of poor performances, the signs of a potential rift within the locker room present themselves.

At the current juncture, Golden State is far from being in the title picture. Although they managed to snap a three-game losing streak with an impressive win against the Utah Jazz, it appears that the Warriors have fallen back into bad habits.

With an upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Nov. 29, the Dubs could look to return to winning ways. However, with a potentially depleted roster, Steve Kerr and the Warriors will need to make the necessary adjustments to improve their chances of competing.