Warriors Snap Losing Streak After Defeating Jazz 134-117: Player Ratings

The Golden State Warriors made sure to put up points on the board, handling the Utah Jazz and winning 134-117. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler led the offensive firepower, with Curry dropping 31 points and Butler giving a nice all-around performance with 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

This was Curry’s fifth game this season with 30 points, and one of Butler’s best all-around games played since arriving in Golden State. The role players had one of the better outings of the season, exploding for 52 points, most going to Buddy Hield with 20. Gary Payton II had 8 assists as a surprising starter, also a career game for him.

Starting the game slowly en route to an 11-0 deficit, the Warriors responded immediately by scoring 17 straight points and never let up, holding a 67-55 lead at the half, scoring 41 points in the second quarter alone. Utah’s Keyonte George was able to stand up to Curry’s scoring but ultimately fell short with 28 points and did not get enough assistance in a difficult matchup.

Utah’s weak perimeter defense and road struggles (0-5 on the season in the West at the time) iced the game for them. Golden State was highly disciplined as they showcased their new “The Town” uniforms and a new court dedicated to Oakland. They played a great game, limited to 10 turnovers and shot 50% from the field while dominating the boards.

This was a sorely needed win for the Warriors as their losing streak had to end, especially with Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga unavailable. Ultimately, the Warriors showed how dangerous they can be when their stars and role players play in sync. Let’s dive into the player ratings for every player who hit the floor for the white and gold.

Stephen Curry: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 12-24 FG, 6-17 3PT, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

Stephen Curry’s been on fire, recently hitting his 5th 30+ point game in just 6 outings, this time going for 31. Despite the team getting off to a slow start, Curry couldn’t be stopped, fearlessly raining in a barrage of mid-range jumpers to give his team the lead for good. Once he got going, the sky was the limit, as was Curry’s offensive game, going for 4 boards, 2 assists, a steal, 2 blocks, and an impressive shot chart. Defensively, Curry was no slouch either, as he added a couple of impressive blocks to his game. Curry has had better games in the season but based on impact, he gets an A+.

Jimmy Butler: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-3 FT, 29 MIN

Butler looked very much in control, acting as the Warriors’ secondary creator, doing whatever the game asked of him. His 7 assists helped in stabilizing the offense after the initial 11-0 deficit, and he made smart, decisive reads out of the pick-and-roll. It was one of the cleanest performances he has had in a while, maybe his entire time in Golden State. His shooting was efficient (8-of-11), and he was engaged in both offense and defense.

Buddy Hield: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

This was precisely the type of microwave scoring performance Golden State envisioned when giving Hield some plays. In just 13 attempts, he was able to score 20 points, further adding floor spacing and punishing the Utah team for any fast break transitions or changes on the defense. His 5 boards and 4 assists were just as important, creating one of the more rounded outings of the season.

Gary Payton II: A-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Gary Payton II facilitated well tonight and achieved a career high with 8 assists. He used pressure defense to disrupt Utah’s guards, and his energy allowed him to snag 6 rebounds as well. He also had a solid offensive performance and contributed a 3-pointer, which more fully loosened Curry and Butler’s defensive pressure. Payton often has performances that do not appear on the stat sheet, and tonight was another example, even if he had near triple-double numbers.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 6-17 FG, 3-12 3PT, 0-0 FT, 29 MIN

Moody’s overall shooting was inconsistent, but he was solid on both ends of the court with 6 rebounds and 2 steals. He was aggressive on the offensive end, even though he took 12 threes and only hit 3. He stretched the floor for Golden State and was very active during some vital defensive plays during the second quarter. His shooting was not very efficient, but he was very impactful, and that is shown by his +20.

Quinten Post: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Post helped the Warriors with an all-around performance by having great playmaking from the center position. His five assists opened up a few backdoor cuts, and his defensive activity was just what the first unit needed with Draymond out, including a block and steal. His shooting wasn’t great, although he helped with the +27 in 28 minutes, which positively showed the impact he had on the game.

Will Richard: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 22 MIN

Richard brought energy to the game, and it was almost infectious. The team was able to go on the fast break and was able to score off steals that Richard came up with. Controlling the rebounds as well, Richard was able to support his team in the possession battle. His impact on the defensive end was certainly noticeable, and his overall impact on the team was reflected in his +29.

Brandin Podziemski: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 18 MIN

Podziemski was not able to score a ton of points, but managed to produce some steals and rebounds. He was missing shots inside and was not able to offer anything exceptional from beyond, but his impact was evident. Overall, he was able to do the defensive end and put in the effort, and a C+ is a fair grade.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 20 MIN

Jackson-Davis grabbed 6 rebounds and played great post defense with 2 blocks, but still needs to work on offensive scoring with 5 points and a 2-6 game from the field. Defensively, Jackson-Davis provided great impact and was an important reserve in the 1st and 3rd quarters to limit Utah’s scoring to a defensive core only scoring 13 and 12 points in the 1st and 3rd.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Spencer played within himself, made smart passes, and competed on the defensive end in his 13 minutes. His impact wasn’t groundbreaking, but his presence was useful off the bench. His +12 was strong for a low-usage role, indicating he fit well into lineups that were clicking.

Gui Santos: N/A

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 9 MIN

Although Santos scored a quick 9 points while playing 9 minutes with a 3-4 field goal clip, Santos didn’t crack the 10-minute threshold for us to give him a grade. Still, he made his mark and was certainly useful in a very limited time.