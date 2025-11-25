Dillon Brooks Calls Out Officials; Accuses Rockets Of Flopping But Admits He Did It Too

The Suns lost 92-114 to the Rockets tonight, who were playing without their veteran superstar, Kevin Durant, for the first time this season. While two key pieces from the biggest blockbuster trade of the summer were missing in this game, i.e., Durant (personal reasons) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), this game was circled on Dillon Brooks’ calendar.

During a questionable play in the game, Brooks was elbowed in the face by Jabari Smith Jr. on transition. But it seemed like he overreacted to the incident, and after the officials decided to review the play, he was ready for a confrontation with the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka.

Following the game, Brooks addressed this play and seemingly criticized the officiating in this game while admitting his own mistake as well.

“Yeah, I flopped on the play, but I’ve never seen so many flops being rewarded on the other side. Honestly felt like I was in a FIBA game. Like playing basketball in FIBA, where you get rewarded for flopping,” said a frustrated Brooks during the press conference.

“That killed every single run we had. We couldn’t be physical when the Rockets were being physical, grabbing and holding. When we tried to do it, there were calls right away.”

“We’ve got to fix that somehow, some way. They have to get into the lab and watch these things,” said Brook while seemingly pointing to questionable officiating.

Dillon Brooks had a solid start against his former team. Brooks had 13 points in the first half and gave the Suns the necessary boost they needed to avoid letting the Rockets run away with it. He ended the game leading all scorers with 29 points, three rebounds, and two steals while shooting 50% from the field.

Things often got chippy between him and his former colleagues, but it always ended with a smile on the faces of both sides. When Brooks pushed Steven Adams to the ground in the second quarter, the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka, went face-to-face with Brooks to call out his act before walking away with a smile on his face.

Ime Udoka and the Rockets are happy to see him flourish in Phoenix. Udoka believes Brooks is playing some of the best basketball in his career due to Jalen Green’s absence, which is allowing him to develop his game.

That comment alone perfectly describes their relationship, as on one hand, Udoka is praising Brooks, but he’s also subtly highlighting how his teammate Green’s absence is helping Brooks be better. This was driven by the right combination of emotions that both sides felt in this matchup, competitive and physical, yet not hostile.