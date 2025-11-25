Dillon Brooks Calls Out Officials; Accuses Rockets Of Flopping But Admits He Did It Too

Dillon Brooks criticizes officiating and accuses the Rockets of flopping during the Suns' recent loss to his former team.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns lost 92-114 to the Rockets tonight, who were playing without their veteran superstar, Kevin Durant, for the first time this season. While two key pieces from the biggest blockbuster trade of the summer were missing in this game, i.e., Durant (personal reasons) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), this game was circled on Dillon Brooks’ calendar.

During a questionable play in the game, Brooks was elbowed in the face by Jabari Smith Jr. on transition. But it seemed like he overreacted to the incident, and after the officials decided to review the play, he was ready for a confrontation with the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka.

Following the game, Brooks addressed this play and seemingly criticized the officiating in this game while admitting his own mistake as well.

“Yeah, I flopped on the play, but I’ve never seen so many flops being rewarded on the other side. Honestly felt like I was in a FIBA game. Like playing basketball in FIBA, where you get rewarded for flopping,” said a frustrated Brooks during the press conference.

“That killed every single run we had. We couldn’t be physical when the Rockets were being physical, grabbing and holding. When we tried to do it, there were calls right away.”

“We’ve got to fix that somehow, some way. They have to get into the lab and watch these things,” said Brook while seemingly pointing to questionable officiating.

Dillon Brooks had a solid start against his former team. Brooks had 13 points in the first half and gave the Suns the necessary boost they needed to avoid letting the Rockets run away with it. He ended the game leading all scorers with 29 points, three rebounds, and two steals while shooting 50% from the field.

Things often got chippy between him and his former colleagues, but it always ended with a smile on the faces of both sides. When Brooks pushed Steven Adams to the ground in the second quarter, the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka, went face-to-face with Brooks to call out his act before walking away with a smile on his face.

Ime Udoka and the Rockets are happy to see him flourish in Phoenix. Udoka believes Brooks is playing some of the best basketball in his career due to Jalen Green’s absence, which is allowing him to develop his game.

That comment alone perfectly describes their relationship, as on one hand, Udoka is praising Brooks, but he’s also subtly highlighting how his teammate Green’s absence is helping Brooks be better. This was driven by the right combination of emotions that both sides felt in this matchup, competitive and physical, yet not hostile.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images Heat Players React To Tyler Herro’s Impressive Season Debut
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like