Memphis Grizzlies May Have Already Found Ja Morant’s Perfect Replacement

With Ja Morant potentially exiting Memphis, the Grizzlies may find themselves in a solid position as a replacement for the star emerges through their ranks.

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant remains a controversial figure in the league. After claiming to have lost his joy while playing, followed by reports of him falling out with the Grizzlies’ coaching staff, Morant faced added scrutiny due to his inconsistent performances, which resulted in losses for Memphis.

With rumors also suggesting that his time with the Memphis Grizzlies is nearing an end, speculation regarding his exit has grown.

Given the limited trade interest in Ja Morant, the task of finding a replacement remains a challenge. While concerning, there is reason to believe that a perfect replacement may be emerging from within their ranks, with 25-year-old Vince Williams Jr. earning recognition.

Williams has flown under the radar during his four-year NBA career. Although he established his position as an end-of-bench role player, the young guard earned a spot in the starting lineup over the last few games.

In 14 appearances this season, Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field. Although this pales in comparison to Ja Morant’s stats, his recent performances have been particularly inspiring.

During his latest outing on Wednesday night, the 25-year-old posted five points, four rebounds, and 17 assists, to go with two steals and a block. Although his scoring was underwhelming, his playmaking shone brightest, helping the Grizzlies secure a 133-128 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams’ exceptional assist numbers don’t appear to be a fluke either. During an earlier game against the Sacramento Kings, the guard recorded four points, five rebounds, and 15 assists, along with two steals.

For his career, Williams has averaged 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 32.2% from three-point range. Although his scoring figures may not be impressive at first glance, his playmaking skill may be what the Grizzlies need to build around.

 

Should The Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant?

While the emergence of Vince Williams Jr. is a positive sign for the Grizzlies, it doesn’t immediately solve their issues should they trade Ja Morant. However, given his problems with availability and his recurring involvement in controversial situations, Memphis may see more merit in parting with the two-time All-Star.

Currently, the trade market hasn’t been promising for Morant, as only two teams have been reported to show interest in the superstar guard. While the Minnesota Timberwolves could be an interesting trade destination, it appears that the Sacramento Kings have been more active in pursuing him.

Prioritizing favorable returns will be crucial for the Grizzlies in any deal. Hence, a more favorable offer may ultimately determine where Ja Morant lands if Memphis decides to proceed with a trade.

