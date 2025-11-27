Dallas Mavericks Frontcourt Blow-Up: Best Trade Package For Each Big Man

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled far more than any of us could have imagined. They entered the season with excitement and some high expectations following the draft signing of Cooper Flagg, but instead, have fallen into a lottery position. Was this part of their long-term plan after trading Luka Doncic? We will never know.

But one thing is for certain: a rebuild is looming. With Kyrie Irving yet to play a game and his trade value uncertain, the Mavs can instead focus on trading their most valuable and available assets: their frontcourt stars. Anthony Davis is still one of the best players in the world when healthy, and he is bolstered by a solid crew led by Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington.

With all eyes on Cooper Flagg for the foreseeable future, let’s dive into how the Mavericks can blow up their frontcourt and trade each of their talented pieces for a fresh start. For Mavs fans around the NBA, sticking with the same broken team simply can’t work anymore.

Anthony Davis

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons Receive: Anthony Davis

For Dallas, this major deal marks the start of a complete overhaul, centered on Cooper Flagg as a high-priority centerpiece. In exchange for Davis’ strong stats this season, averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, Dallas will bring in three promising players in Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Tobias Harris, and two valuable first-round picks.

Thompson has already established himself as a versatile defender, averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, as an elite on-ball disruptor. In addition to being Dallas’ stopping defender, Thompson and Flagg will be staples on Dallas together for a long time. Coming in at 11.0 points and 0.5 steals in only two games so far this season, Ivey is a downhill scorer who adds strong defense, while Harris (13.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG) is a dependable veteran who can be moved for other assets down the line.

The 2029 first and 2031 first picks Dallas receives will be fundamental to reshaping the direction of the franchise over the next five years, so youth and flexibility, as well as draft capital, make this trade Dallas’ most successful blow-up in years. Since the Luka trade, the Mavericks need to embrace a youth-based rebuild, so this is their chance to do so.

For the Pistons, getting Davis represents a major step in their contending window. Cade Cunningham has led the charge in Detroit as the best team in the Eastern Conference, and they can now have a potential All-Star duo. The ability to place Davis with an elite offensive weapon and a player of Jalen Duren’s presence instantly elevates the potential of the roster, as Davis’ defensive impact is also game-changing.

P.J. Washington

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Nolan Traore, Jalen Wilson, 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Daniel Gafford

This trade provides Dallas with precisely what a tanking team needs: newness, adaptability, and draft assets. Even if Daniel Gafford has been impactful with averages of 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, his being more suited to a win-now scenario is out of alignment with a Mavericks roster currently looking to rebuild. They, meanwhile, receive 19-year-old French guard Nolan Traore, one of Brooklyn’s most noted young playmakers, who is only averaging 8.8 minutes per game and posting 1.8 points per game.

With Traore’s unique combination of size and a scoring mentality, he complements Cooper Flagg quite well and is an interesting fit long-term. Another developmental prospect and rotation potential is gained in the 25-year-old Jalen Wilson, a 6’6″ forward posting 5.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game. The 2031 and 2032 second-round picks are more assets the Mavericks can use in prospective trades or keep to develop their depth. Dallas gets to build a new foundation and still evaluate their talent with this trade.

Trading for Gafford helps the Nets improve their center position and align with their timetable. Gafford is the kind of center the Nets need, as his shot-blocking and elite rim running help fit their perimeter-heavy roster. Gafford will improve their pick-and-roll offense as well as add more reliability to their defense. Gafford is in his starting prime, and he will improve the team with minimal drafting costs.

Daniel Gafford

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Mitchell Robinson, Tyler Kolek, 2026 second-round pick (ORL via DET or MIL), 2028 second-round pick (NYK via IND or PHX)

New York Knicks Receive: Daniel Gafford

Drafting Gafford has been productive, but for a team in need of a major restructuring, his points (9.8 PPG) and rebounds (6.7 RPG) won’t make enough of a difference. It might be time for Dallas to cash in. Robinson isn’t as capable but still offers defensive depth and an average of 1.1 blocks per game. Tyler is a smart and polished youngster who is only in his second season. With the extra picks and Gafford in better hands, the Mavericks gain the small assets they need to keep building for the future.

The New York Knicks benefit from this trade because Gafford supports Karl-Anthony Towns in a manner Robinson no longer can. Considering Robinson’s injury history and lack of offensive skills, it makes sense that their team moves to adding a more consistent and effective rim-runner.

Gafford’s 61.5% shooting makes him a great match with Jalen Brunson and Towns, allowing their team to utilize rim pressure and vertical spacing that also makes him a great fit. Also, New York moving future seconds and not firsts makes this a great transaction that allows New York to enhance their playoff roster without needing to touch their core.

Dereck Lively II

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Tre Mann, 2031 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II is clearly a young big man with plenty of potential (career 8.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG), but with the Cooper Flagg timeline, Dallas needs to move him to help build on their asset collection. Securing Tre Mann, a 24-year-old averaging 9.7 PPG and 3.0 RPG, makes sense for the Mavs as they look for young guards to take them into a new era.

In securing a high-ceiling defensive anchor in Lively, who fits seamlessly alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Charlotte enjoys a significant and transformative win-now acquisition. Lively is the first franchise-caliber center that the Hornets desperately need, and the Mavericks can cash in on him to acquire a young player and three picks.