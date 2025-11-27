Jaylen Brown Takes Shots At Cade Cunningham For Missing A Clutch Free Throw

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to a massive 117-114 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. After snapping the Pistons’ impressive 13-game winning streak, Brown had some words for Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham.

After the hard-fought result, Jaylen Brown was asked about the Celtics’ effort to overcome the Pistons during the post-game interview. The superstar responded, “Ball don’t lie. Ball don’t f***ing lie.”

Jaylen Brown on Cade Cunningham’s missed free throw at the end of the game 😭 “Ball don’t lie, ball don’t fu*king lie.” (h/t @lockedupjb)pic.twitter.com/pmhFIRD2Ti — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 27, 2025

At a crucial point in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics managed to extend their lead to three points behind some huge free throws by Anferenee Simons, Cunningham was fouled by Jordan Walsh at midcourt.

Walsh fouled Cunningham before he could get a shot off, which would typically result in two free throws since Detroit was in the bonus. Unfortunately, the play was ruled a shooting foul after review, sending Cunningham to the line to shoot three free throws.

The Pistons star, who was near perfect from the charity stripe on Wednesday night, sank his first two attempts. But with the chance to tie the game, he came up short, allowing the Celtics to secure another possession, as well as the lead.

Cade Cunningham with a clutch disasterclass – airballs the 3, turns the ball over, makes 4 clutch free throws, but misses the one to tie the game.

Jalen Duren with the turnover at the end. Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons – 11/26/25 pic.twitter.com/wYmfyIhzH7 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 27, 2025

Walsh’s defensive effort on Cunningham was noteworthy, especially in crunch time. With a steal to end the game, his contributions were undoubtedly crucial in cementing Boston’s victory.

Jaylen Brown Is Keeping The Celtics Competitive

In Jayson Tatum‘s extended absence, Jaylen Brown has truly embraced the role of the leader. While shouldering greater responsibilities on the offensive end, the 29-year-old has been essential in helping the Celtics stay relevant in the East.

Against the Pistons, Brown posted 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks on 12-of-32 shooting from the field. He was closely supported by Derrick White, who added 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks to the winning effort.

With a 10-8 record, the Celtics place eighth in the East. Given the initial projections, Boston is in a far better position than expected.

Nevertheless, recent reports have indicated that, due to their offseason changes and current injuries, the Celtics aren’t feared. However, Brown’s efforts have helped the Celtics remain competitive. Should Tatum target a return this season, Boston will look to Brown to keep the team afloat until then.