Rockets Could Steal Lakers Perfect Target In Trade Idea With Kings

The Houston Rockets have been projected as one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season. After acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason, along with the addition of several key role players, the Rockets possess one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Houston’s core is indeed impressive, but it is evident that the team is still experiencing some growing pains as they adjust to one another. With a 12-4 record, however, the Rockets would hope to be in a better position.

On this note, Adam Mares recently proposed an ambitious trade on an episode of the “All NBA Podcast” that would allow Houston to capitalize on its current core and draft assets, thereby maximizing their chances of making a title push. Here’s Mares’ trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Houston Rockets Receive: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Josh Okogie, Fred VanVleet, 2027 first-round pick (PHX)

With some noteworthy players and assets being moved, we examine how this trade scenario affects both teams involved.

Why Do The Kings Do This Deal?

For the Sacramento Kings, this could prove to be an interesting deal. Given the recent reports about the team’s intention to blow things up and pursue a rebuild, virtually any trade scenario appears to be viable for Sacramento.

The Kings have been clear in establishing that only Nique Clifford and Keegan Murray are untouchable assets in trade negotiations. With this in mind, parting with Keon Ellis and Malik Monk doesn’t seem outrageous.

The returns for the Kings in this scenario are quite promising. A first-round pick could be more than they bargained for in any trade involving Ellis and Monk. When factoring in the addition of a solid point guard like Fred VanVleet and a reliable wing defender such as Josh Okogie, Sacramento may be quite satisfied with this trade.

VanVleet’s addition may not have much value this season, simply because he’s expected to be sidelined for the entirety of it. With two years left on his contract, however, the Kings may benefit from cap flexibility if he opts out of his $25 million player option and enters free agency next summer.

Should VanVleet choose to remain, however, the Kings could view him as an upgrade to their current point guard rotation. With career averages of 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 40.1% shooting from the field, he may prove to be a valuable addition.

Meanwhile, Okogie helps address the void left by Ellis’ departure, adding depth to the wing behind Murray. With averages of 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 40.4% from three-point range this season, he could become a key rotation piece.

How Do The Rockets Benefit From This Trade?

The Rockets already have an impressive core in place. What they need at this stage is the depth to compete with some of the top teams in the West. By adding Keon Ellis and Malik Monk, Houston effectively bolsters its perimeter defense, three-point shooting, and bench scoring.

Ellis has been viewed as a trade target by several teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. As a tremendous 3-and-D player, the guard is capable of carving out a role for himself on virtually any roster.

Ellis hasn’t earned significant playing time with Sacramento this season, resulting in averages of 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 42.9% from three-point range. But considering his skill set, he could be a key role player for the Rockets.

Malik Monk’s addition strengthens the Rockets’ bench scoring and guard depth. As a capable offensive player, Monk brings impactful scoring in limited minutes.

With averages of 13.2 points and 2.1 assists per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 42.5% from three-point range this season, he is a reliable asset to have in the rotation.

This Trade Could Be Mutually Beneficial

For all intents and purposes, there is a lot of merit to doing this trade for the Rockets.

Although parting with VanVleet as he recovers from injury could seem harsh, Houston currently has a small window of opportunity to make the most of their current situation. With Reed Sheppard’s development, Kevin Durant’s contract extension, and a host of other factors in mind, the Rockets find themselves in an ideal position to contend.

In this regard, Mares’ rationale for this trade proposal holds. With a golden opportunity in front of them, the Rockets would do well to develop a deeper roster.

Meanwhile, this deal also has some merit for the Kings. Given that they only part with a handful of their overall assets in this trade, Sacramento could look to bring in talented young players by breaking up its star-studded core in the future. With the potential to still add solid rebuilding pieces, the Kings may view this trade favorably.

Overall, this trade proposal appears to be quite balanced and mutually beneficial.