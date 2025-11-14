Lakers Trade Idea To Offload Dalton Knecht For 3-And-D Upgrade

With an 8-4 record, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be in a solid position at the start of the 2025-26 season. However, their recent 121-92 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder raised several questions about the team’s potential to be a true contender.

The loss to OKC could be attributed to several reasons. However, considering that the Thunder had six rotation pieces sidelined, it is abundantly clear that there were only two reasons the Lakers lost – limited offensive production followed by poor defensive execution.

After giving up 70 points, with 40 in the second quarter, the Purple and Gold effectively lost the game in the first half alone. When also considering that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves only combined for 32 points on the night, the Lakers were simply outmatched.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the defeat by citing the need to course-correct, but the team may face a dire need to make some more drastic changes. With the circumstances calling for a roster upgrade, we explore a potential trade idea that could help Los Angeles improve its perimeter shooting and defense.

Potential Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Dalton Knecht + 2032 second-round pick

Why Do The Kings Do This Deal?

For the Sacramento Kings, this deal would make a lot of sense. At 3-9 on the season, with a four-game losing streak, the Kings are nowhere near being a competitive team in the West. Although Sacramento has some talented pieces on its roster, they have struggled to rally together.

After a series of poor performances, the Kings are rumored to be preparing for a rebuild. With this in mind, a trade involving Keon Ellis for Dalton Knecht and a future second-round draft pick may seem appealing.

Knecht showed promise last season as a versatile scorer with shooting upside. Although this implied that he had a high ceiling, the market for the 24-year-old has considerably diminished following his recent outings.

However, Knecht was one of the Lakers’ best performers during the game against the Thunder. With 16 points and two rebounds on 6-for-7 shooting from the field, he showcased that he is still capable of scoring in bunches.

On a rebuilding team like Sacramento is expected to be, Dalton Knecht may find himself benefiting from a new environment. With less pressure to shine and more opportunity to earn playing time, he could improve upon this season’s averages of 7.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 46.5% shooting from the field.

Why Do The Lakers Need Keon Ellis?

For the Lakers, acquiring a player like Keon Ellis could answer a lot of pressing questions on the roster. Given that the team was already looking at ways to upgrade their wing depth, with players such as Andrew Wiggins emerging as targets in the offseason, Ellis appears to be a solid candidate as well.

In three seasons with the Kings, Ellis has grown in stature as a two-way player. After earning starter’s minutes last season, the 25-year-old established himself as a valuable contributor, primarily in the role of a 3-and-D player.

For the 2025-26 season, the guard has seen a minor drop-off in playing time, recording only 18.8 minutes per game. Currently, he is averaging 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game on 46.9% shooting from the field and 46.7% from three-point range.

Considering his playing style, Ellis could be the ideal point-of-attack or secondary wing defender the Lakers have been looking for. While there is a need for defensive toughness, his ability to shoot the ball from distance at a high clip appears to be an added benefit, one that playmakers like Doncic and Reaves could maximize.

Although the Kings were quite hesitant to part with him in the offseason, given that his role in the rotation has since been reduced, the Kings may see him as a disposable asset to some extent. In this regard, the Lakers may have an opportunity to acquire the young, defensive-minded guard.

Can The Lakers Make This Deal Happen?

This trade has two-pronged benefits for the Lakers. First, they would successfully offload Knecht, who has been viewed as a negative asset. Second, they upgrade their wing depth with a solid 3-and-D player.

Given Knecht’s reduced trade value, it is unlikely for the Purple and Gold to receive any draft compensation for him. Instead, Los Angeles would be forced to part with another of their precious draft picks just to sweeten the pot and make this deal work.

While such a deal may be beneficial for the Kings, it is far too dependent on whether the franchise commits to a rebuild. Given that Keon Ellis remains a key contributor off the bench, Sacramento may not be willing to entertain trade negotiations involving him.

In light of this, the Lakers may be forced to look elsewhere. With several trade targets on the horizon, the Purple and Gold could facilitate some moves. However, one thing remains certain – the Lakers desperately need to improve.