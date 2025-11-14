Dillon Brooks Throws Shade At Grizzlies GM For Trying To Destroy His Confidence Against The Lakers

Dillon Brooks dropped 32 points in the Suns’ most recent 133-98 win against the severely short-handed Pacers to take their record for the season to 8-5. He also had one rebound, one steal, and was the key difference maker in getting their Suns their fifth win in a row.

Following the game, Brooks spoke to the media about his game when one reporter asked him about the last time he was underconfident on the court. Brooks responded by calling out the Grizzlies’ GM Zach Kleiman for not showing any faith in his shot during his infamous series against the Lakers in 2023.

“I would say probably the series against the Lakers (with the Grizzlies in 2023). I couldn’t shoot the ball. The GM (Zach Kleiman) is telling me to only shoot six shots, not giving me the confidence I needed,” said Brooks.

“And you can feel that energy coming from the front office and coaches. Never the players, the players want to win, but you feel that energy. Even if you’re working and put in the time, it’s not falling. Probably that was the last time,” said Brooks as he clarified that he has no issues with his former teammates in any way.

“I cut that off from there. Then I had that little FIBA run. All I kept doing was working, working, and working to get back to where I was,” Brooks concluded.

Brooks went from being a 32.6% shooter from the three-point line in 2022-23 to the Rockets’ best three-point shooter in 2024-25 with a career-high 39.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The rise in confidence after leaving the Grizzlies was visible to all the fans who watched Brooks.

However, this is a bit surprising since it was during the series against the Lakers that Dillon Brooks’ confidence seemed to bite him back, especially against LeBron James. He took several shots at the Lakers veteran and sparked an infamous rivalry.

But James got the last laugh as the seventh-seeded Lakers knocked the second-seeded Grizzlies out in the first round of the Playoffs in six games, and consequently, Brooks joined the Rockets as a free agent.

Two seasons later, Brooks landed on the Phoenix Suns after a blockbuster trade took Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Subsequently, Brooks missed six games due to a groin and core muscle strain before averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in seven games for the franchise.

It is now seeming clear why Brooks left the Grizzlies. Clearly, Brooks’ confidence is resurging after the hit it took on the Grizzlies. After finding his confidence with the Rockets, the 29-year-old guard will hopefully play the best basketball of his career with the Suns.