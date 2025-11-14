Robert Horry Calls Out Luka Doncic For His Shot Selection And Criticizes Him For Being Selfish

Former Laker Robert Horry wants Luka Doncic to pass the ball.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their largest defeat of the season on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew them out 121-92 at Paycom Center. Superstar guard Luka Doncic struggled against that mighty Thunder defense, and former Laker Robert Horry was quite critical of him postgame on Access SportsNet.

“If you could put a side-by-side of Luka shots and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander’s] shots, they were pretty much the same shots,” Horry said. “But what makes it different is Luka’s shots were all contested. That shows you how good this team is defensively.

“You just saw all [Gilgeous-Alexander’s] shots, only one shot was really contested, and he used, like [Shaquille O’Neal] would say, some feetwork, got around him and got a layup,” Horry continued. That’s the thing about this guy, he’s so elusive.

“And Luka, he’s trying so hard to be that guy to take shots,” Horry added. “And a lot of his shots to me, I hate to say this, were bad shots because you got 3 defenders on you. Move the ball, it’ll come back to you. Because apparently the whole team are scared to shoot sometime because they want to get you the rock… It wears you down as a player because you’re taking such difficult shots.”

Whether you like it or not, Doncic will always take at least a handful of difficult shots in every game, as that is just his game. The Slovenian is one of the best tough-shot makers in the NBA, but there are invariably going to be some nights when a lot of them don’t go in.

Doncic finished with 19 points (7-20 FG), seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals against the Thunder, as the Lakers fell to 8-4. It was the five-time All-Star’s worst game of the season by a fair bit. The Lakers were going to find it difficult to take down the Thunder, the defending champions, even if Doncic played well, and his poor play ensured this would be a blowout.

While Doncic struggled against the NBA’s best defense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tore apart the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points (10-18 FG), five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals for the Thunder. The reigning MVP played just three quarters and made everything look rather effortless.

 

Luka Doncic Will Never Make Robert Horry’s All-Time Top-5 List

Doncic completely won over Laker Nation not long after he arrived via trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025, but Horry has had some concerns regarding him. The seven-time NBA champion once said that the guard’s offensive skills won’t mean much if he doesn’t play defense.

Later in the offseason, Horry made it clear that Doncic will never get into his list of the five greatest players of all time.

“No, Luka would never make that [list],” said Horry on the Travis & DeMarco Show. “I love Luka’s game, but you gotta be able to play defense. I’m old school. You’ve got to be able to play defense for me. I love Luka’s game, but look at guys like MJ, Kobe, Olajuwon, Duncan, LeBron, and Kareem. All these guys, to me, played on both ends of the court.”

Doncic has shown some improvement on the defensive end, but he is never going to become a great defender. The 26-year-old isn’t athletic enough, and with how much of a load he carries on offense, there is only so much effort he is going to give on the other end.

The Lakers can live with that as long as Doncic delivers on offense the way he had prior to the game against the Thunder. You would expect him to get back on track when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 13, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts to a score during the second half of the game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images Dillon Brooks Throws Shade At Grizzlies GM For Trying To Destroy His Confidence Against The Lakers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like