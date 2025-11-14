Warriors May Add Elite Perimeter Defender Who Can Immediately Fit Into The System

After an impressive start to the 2025-26 season, the Golden State Warriors appear to have hit some roadblocks, effectively killing the momentum they had gathered earlier. Although they still possess a solid 7-6 record after an emphatic 125-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs, some internal issues seem to be brewing.

In recent games, the Warriors have seen a notable drop-off in defensive execution, though Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler remain active in this department. While their defensive rating of 112.6 (10th in the league) continues to impress, the inconsistent effort by some players could create problems down the road.

Given their title aspirations, making upgrades to compete with some of the stacked rosters in the West seems to be the way to go. With this in mind, ClutchPoints’ Jedd Padaguan proposed an interesting trade scenario that could help Golden State bolster its defense. Here’s Padaguan’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Moses Moody, 2026 first-round pick

Why Do The Pelicans Do This Deal?

For the New Orleans Pelicans, this deal may not seem sensible at first. But when examining it further, it could offer much more benefit than expected.

With the acquisition of Moses Moody, along with a valuable first-round pick in next year’s draft, the Pelicans are positioned to undergo a retooling process. By adding a reliable two-way threat, New Orleans adds much-needed depth to its roster, opening up avenues to make more trades to support the current core of Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole.

This trade may also ultimately work in Moody’s best interests. The 23-year-old is a talented player with tremendous upside. Although the Warriors have recognized this, he has struggled to carve out a consistent place for himself in the rotation, effectively being limited to staying ready when called upon.

In many ways, Moody could be a significant contributor in a different environment. In this scenario, joining the Pelicans and reuniting with former teammates Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney could accelerate his growth.

For the 2025-26 season, Moody is averaging 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 42.7% shooting from the field with 44.3% from beyond the arc. These are impressive figures considering that he only averages 22.9 minutes played per game.

How Do The Warriors Benefit From This Trade?

Padaguan’s rationale for this trade was rooted in the Warriors’ need for a defensive upgrade. However, it was also based on Golden State’s need for acquiring players who know how to play their role.

“Unlike the other members of the Warriors roster,” Padaguan wrote. “Jones is a no-nonsense player who will rarely, if ever, do anything that isn’t included in his 3-and-D role. In the NBA, it is sometimes more important for an individual to recognize what they cannot do and accept it instead of forcing the issue.”

Herb Jones is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the league. With impressive physical tools, athleticism, and defensive instincts, Jones has been able to carve out a role for himself in New Orleans, primarily because he has a deep understanding of what he is expected to do.

Jones has already proven himself to be an elite on-ball defender, having earned an All-Defensive Team selection early in his career. Although he was sidelined for a large portion of last season, he remains a solid defensive presence.

While this has impacted his scoring, he remains productive, averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 43.8% from three-point range.

A reliable 3-and-D presence like Jones could be a significant boost to the Warriors’ roster. Considering how his play style already aligns with the team’s, the 27-year-old could easily earn a relevant role in the rotation.

This Deal May Not Favor The Warriors As Much

While this trade scenario has major implications for both teams involved, there may be some factors that would suggest that this deal would be unfavorable for the Warriors.

Although the acquisition of Herb Jones has merit, giving up Moody, along with a first-round pick, may be considered an overpay. The Warriors are certainly in win-now mode, but does Jones really transform them into a true contender? Maybe not.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans may also be quite reluctant to part with the forward at this stage. A 2-9 record to start the new season may not be favorable, but it is still early in the season. Should New Orleans look to blow things up and embrace a rebuild, more trade avenues with better returns may emerge.

Padaguan notes that this deal would only be possible after Jan. 14, 2026, primarily due to Jones’ recent contract extension. Until then, Golden State could undergo several changes.

Following the blowout loss to the Thunder, the Warriors’ veteran core commented on the team’s lack of fight and winning intent. With Kerr suggesting that these remarks are a positive sign for the team, the Dubs could be on the verge of turning things around.