Bucks Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Return For Matchup With Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks may be dealing with another night of uncertainty as they prepare for Friday’s road matchup against the New York Knicks. With several players already sidelined, the team is now awaiting clarity on the status of its franchise star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable with a left adductor strain, according to the Bucks’ latest injury report. His availability remains up in the air heading into tomorrow’s game, leaving Milwaukee unsure whether it will have its leading scorer and playmaker.

Alongside Giannis’ questionable status, the Bucks will once again be shorthanded across the rotation. Alex Antetokounmpo (G League Two-Way), Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery), and Taurean Prince (neck surgery) have all been ruled out.

As the Bucks continue navigating a turbulent stretch of injuries, Friday’s game becomes a test of depth, resilience, and how well Milwaukee can hold steady while waiting for its superstar to return.

So far, they have not fared well in the time Giannis has missed, going 0-5 with losses to the Heat, Trail Blazers, Pistons, 76ers, and Cavaliers. Now, at 8-11, the Bucks are on the outside looking in at the play-in line.

Their only hope for improvement lies with Giannis’ return, which seems imminent. After being ruled out early for Wednesday’s game, he has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow, and it marks a positive sign in his recovery.

With averages of 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 62.9 percent shooting (50 percent from three), Giannis was on a tear this season and emerged as an early MVP candidate. If he picks up where he left off earlier this month, his play could put the Bucks back on track in the East, but it still would not be enough to keep up with the likes of the Pistons, Raptors, and Heat. That is not to mention the defending champions in the West, who are currently 18-1.

For the Bucks to truly match the power of the title favorites, they will need to make a few more additions to the roster and address some of their biggest flaws and vulnerabilities. It remains to be seen what moves they can make with limited assets.

Until then, this stretch will continue to serve as the ultimate test for Milwaukee. With or without Giannis, this group needs to rally together if they want to make a run, but it is much easier said than done.

The work continues tomorrow against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and we can only hope that veterans like Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. will come ready to play. Having Giannis in action would obviously be a major boost, but the Bucks are not rushing his return by calling it prematurely. It is a process, and the slow and steady approach usually wins in these scenarios.

If Milwaukee can stay competitive while Giannis heals, they will give themselves a real chance to climb back into the mix once he returns. The upcoming stretch will reveal a lot about their toughness and their ability to respond under pressure. For now, all the Bucks can do is stay patient, stay focused, and hope their MVP is ready to lead them out of this early-season hole.