Bam Adebayo On Why He Will Not Eat Turkey On Thanksgiving Day: “Slows Down The Body’s System”

Even as the Miami Heat head into a small break for Thanksgiving, Bam Adebayo remains focused on the task at hand.

Nov 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat head into Thanksgiving break after an impressive 106-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. While this would be a cause for celebration, Heat star Bam Adebayo remains locked in.

As teams head into the break to spend time with their families and feast on turkey and other traditional dishes, Bam Adebayo mentioned that he would not be participating in these activities during his post-game media availability.

“I’m going to go work out tomorrow. Sh*t,” Adebayo said. “Nahhh, turkey slows down the body’s system, I’m not trying to gain.”

While Adebayo’s response may seem like an overreaction, it also appears to align with the tenets of Miami’s “Heat Culture”. Having emphasized good work ethic and commitment to training above all, the Heat star seems to be leading his team by example.

Adebayo’s approach could also be rooted in his desire to return to full game conditioning. Having missed six games this season due to a toe injury, the big man appears to be finding his way back into a groove.

Given that missing out on time and putting on unnecessary weight could also put him at risk of injuring himself again, the decision not to participate in a Thanksgiving meal may be a precaution, though excessive.

 

Bam Adebayo Dominates Against Milwaukee

Since returning from injury, Bam Adebayo’s influence on the floor has been tangible, as the Heat continue to dominate against their opponents. His performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night was particularly noteworthy, as he posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, and a block on 7-of-16 shooting from the field.

As impressive as Adebayo’s contributions were, the Heat’s offensive charge was led by Tyler Herro, who recorded a team-high 29 points to go with five rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 9-of-15 from the field.

The Heat pair was closely supported by Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, who combined for 22 points, along with Kel’el Ware‘s 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Bam Adebayo’s leadership and performances have been a significant reason for Miami’s recent success. Having embraced his role as the team’s focal point alongside Herro, Adebayo has been a key presence on both ends of the floor.

For the 2025-26 season, Adebayo is averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Miami Heat were projected as a mid-table team, despite having a young core in place. However, with a 13-6 record and a six-game winning streak, the Heat have been one of the most impressive teams in the league, currently placing third in the Eastern Conference standings.

With some momentum behind them, the Heat will hope to add another win to their overall tally as they prepare to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

