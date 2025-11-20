Heat Report: Tyler Herro Near Return, Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra

Coming off a win against the Warriors, the Heat are due for more good news heading as Tyler Herro is on the verge of returning to the rotation.

Siddhant Gupta
Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots a wide open three-point shot in the first quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots a wide open three-point shot in the first quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Coming off a convincing 110-96 win against the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat could be in line for more positive updates. According to a report from The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds, Tyler Herro will be targeting a return for the Heat’s next home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Nov. 24th.

The Heat guard was sidelined due to an ankle surgery he underwent during the offseason. While there was optimism that he would return sooner than expected, reports indicated that he only joined team practice last Sunday. After almost a month of regular-season action, it seems Miami has been careful in ensuring a full recovery.

Although Miami has looked competitive even in Tyler Herro’s absence, it is evident that having him back would be a significant boost to their rotation. As one of their primary options on offense last season, the 25-year-old proved himself as a reliable scorer, averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, earning an All-Star nod in the process.

Tyler Herro’s arrival also seems to be a timely one, as Miami comes off a solid win against the Warriors. Improving to 9-6 on the season, the Heat find themselves in sole possession of sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

 

Bam Adebayo’s Return Spurred The Heat Forward Against The Warriors

Aside from Tyler Herro’s imminent return, the Heat saw another superstar rejoin the roster on Wednesday night, as Bam Adebayo suited up for the game against the Warriors. Having missed six consecutive games due to a toe injury, Miami was undoubtedly relieved to see its star big man back in action.

Adebayo had a solid performance against Golden State, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. The Heat center shared his thoughts on this display during his post-game media availability.

“I felt good, man,” he said. “Just trying to find a rhythm, not overdo it. Let the game come to me, and it did at some point. That’s the biggest thing about the game. The way we play, the ball is always going to find you if you have good intentions and you’re making the right reads.”

While Adebayo was quite humble in reviewing his comeback performance, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had to emphasize how important it was to see the three-time All-Star back in the rotation.

“He just does so many things for a basketball team,” Spoelstra said. “Defensively, while he’s on the floor, I bet the numbers were pretty dang good. That’s not a coincidence.”

“Offensively, I think this fits his strengths because he’s really good at a lot of different things. If you limit it to one or two things, that’s not fully maximizing his skillset,” he added. “But it was great to have him back for sure.”

On the verge of returning the full strength, the Heat appear to be developing into a threat in the East. With the hopes of improving upon their two-game winning streak, the Heat will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Nov. 21.

