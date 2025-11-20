Kenyon Martin Says Drinking Liquor And Smoking Dope Would Save NBA Players From Injuries

The NBA has experienced a significant increase in player injuries over the last few seasons. With Kenyon Martin discussing how the lifestyle choices for modern NBA players have changed on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, the former NBA player also insinuated that these choices could be the cause.

“This is not a popular opinion, but we hung out, we drank liquor, we hung out all night, did all this s***,” he said. “They got these kids coming into the league. They don’t go out, they’re in bed at 10 o’clock, up at this time. They should be drinking liquor and smoking dope!”

“I was well-hydrated,” he claimed. “Came out that motherf***er, sweat it right out.”

Podcast host Gilbert Arenas added to this point, stating, “We were good. We never got hurt. But we were done by about 33, 34, or 35.”

Although Arenas used this opportunity to roast Nick Young, Kenyon Martin continued, “All of these motherf***ers want to be vegan, don’t eat no pork, don’t eat no red meat, no dairy. Motherf***ers out here tearing hamstrings, groins, and calves.”

Martin summarized his advice by saying, “Eat pork, drink liquor, smoke dope, you’ll be alright. Go to bed at 3:30 a.m.”

While the panel acknowledged that it was bad advice overall, Young joked, “You’ll have eyes like Michael Jordan, but you’ll get six championships out of that.”

More liquor and dope will solve all the NBA’s injury issues 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/VsN0Bngvm6 — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) November 19, 2025

It can safely be assumed that the advice provided by Kenyon Martin and Gilbert Arenas may not be sustainable or ideal for a professional athlete. However, considering how alternative training and conditioning methods, as well as dietary changes, have impacted performance and availability, Martin may be making a worthwhile point.

Kenyon Martin enjoyed a 15-year career, averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 48.3% shooting from the field, even earning an All-Star selection. With over 750 appearances in the regular season under his belt, Martin managed to be a fairly available resource for his team.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas had an illustrious 11-year career, featuring three All-Star selections and three All-NBA selections. Although he missed significant time due to suspensions, Arenas was also available for the most part.

Many modern players opt for a more disciplined lifestyle, investing more in improving their physical health to keep up with the blistering pace of the modern game. Unfortunately, in an attempt to gain an edge by opting for different training regimes and nutrition plans, several players have experienced a subsequent drop-off in availability.

In this regard, it can be argued that players in the previous eras had a “less healthy” lifestyle, but the statistical data points to higher injury rates in today’s NBA due to increased game intensity and the frequency of games played.