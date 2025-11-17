Knicks Injury Update: 2 Stars Are Ruled Out In Key Clash Against Heat

New York seeks its first road win while missing key starters against a Miami team tough to beat at home.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown coaches against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks head into Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat without two of their most important players, and it changes everything about how this matchup looks. Jalen Brunson is out with an ankle injury, while OG Anunoby is out with a hamstring strain and won’t be reevaluated for two weeks.

Jalen Brunson’s absence hits the Knicks on offense. He controls the pace and possession and can make tough shots when they need it the most. Without him, they will have to look for big production from the supporting cast. Losing OG is no small thing as well, as he is the Knicks’ best perimeter defender. And Miami’s high pace and physicality can prove to be very difficult to handle with OG.

Along with these two stars, the Knicks could also miss out on Miles McBride, who is questionable for personal reasons, and Kevin McCullar Jr, who has a nose injury.

Miami is banged up too. Bam Adebayo remains out with a toe issue. Without him, the Heat lose their defensive anchor, their best short-roll playmaker, and their best player. Tyler Herro is working his way back, but still hasn’t played this season. Terry Rozier is on leave because of the ongoing investigation into gambling charges. Miami’s guard room is thin, but somehow they’ve held it together, especially at home.

These two teams already saw each other on Friday night, and it took everything New York had to win. The Knicks pulled out a 140-132 victory at MSG behind Karl Anthony Towns’ 39 points and 11 rebounds. Landry Shamet turned into a flamethrower with 36 points while Jordan Clarkson added 24. It was one of those nights where the Knicks needed every bit of shot making. Miami countered with Norman Powell dropping 38, but they couldn’t keep up.

Now the rematch shifts to Miami, and that alone changes the math. The Knicks have not won a single road game this season. Their defense slips in away arenas. Their composure tends to wobble. And without Brunson and Anunoby, they lose the exact two players who usually steady them when crowds get loud. Miami, meanwhile, is 5-1 at home and plays sharper on both ends in their building.

Towns has to deliver again, but this time, he has even more on his plate. Without Brunson, he takes on extra creation duties. Without Anunoby, he has to handle tougher defensive matchups while also carrying the scoring load. Shamet and Clarkson suddenly become essential. They have to hit shots. They have to keep the floor spaced. They have to relieve some of the pressure Towns will feel.

Tipoff is at 7:30 PM EST at the Kaseya Center. Both teams walk in shorthanded, but the Heat have the home crowd, the rhythm, and the steadier pieces. For the Knicks to walk out with their first road win of the year, they’ll need a tight, disciplined performance from the opening tip.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Deandre Ayton Sends Strong Message After Impressing Against Pelicans And Bucks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like