Knicks Injury Update: 2 Stars Are Ruled Out In Key Clash Against Heat

The New York Knicks head into Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat without two of their most important players, and it changes everything about how this matchup looks. Jalen Brunson is out with an ankle injury, while OG Anunoby is out with a hamstring strain and won’t be reevaluated for two weeks.

Jalen Brunson’s absence hits the Knicks on offense. He controls the pace and possession and can make tough shots when they need it the most. Without him, they will have to look for big production from the supporting cast. Losing OG is no small thing as well, as he is the Knicks’ best perimeter defender. And Miami’s high pace and physicality can prove to be very difficult to handle with OG.

Along with these two stars, the Knicks could also miss out on Miles McBride, who is questionable for personal reasons, and Kevin McCullar Jr, who has a nose injury.

Miami is banged up too. Bam Adebayo remains out with a toe issue. Without him, the Heat lose their defensive anchor, their best short-roll playmaker, and their best player. Tyler Herro is working his way back, but still hasn’t played this season. Terry Rozier is on leave because of the ongoing investigation into gambling charges. Miami’s guard room is thin, but somehow they’ve held it together, especially at home.

These two teams already saw each other on Friday night, and it took everything New York had to win. The Knicks pulled out a 140-132 victory at MSG behind Karl Anthony Towns’ 39 points and 11 rebounds. Landry Shamet turned into a flamethrower with 36 points while Jordan Clarkson added 24. It was one of those nights where the Knicks needed every bit of shot making. Miami countered with Norman Powell dropping 38, but they couldn’t keep up.

Now the rematch shifts to Miami, and that alone changes the math. The Knicks have not won a single road game this season. Their defense slips in away arenas. Their composure tends to wobble. And without Brunson and Anunoby, they lose the exact two players who usually steady them when crowds get loud. Miami, meanwhile, is 5-1 at home and plays sharper on both ends in their building.

Towns has to deliver again, but this time, he has even more on his plate. Without Brunson, he takes on extra creation duties. Without Anunoby, he has to handle tougher defensive matchups while also carrying the scoring load. Shamet and Clarkson suddenly become essential. They have to hit shots. They have to keep the floor spaced. They have to relieve some of the pressure Towns will feel.

Tipoff is at 7:30 PM EST at the Kaseya Center. Both teams walk in shorthanded, but the Heat have the home crowd, the rhythm, and the steadier pieces. For the Knicks to walk out with their first road win of the year, they’ll need a tight, disciplined performance from the opening tip.