Stephen Curry Speaks On Warriors’ Major Weakness: “That’s Always Going To Come Back And Haunt Us”

Another Stephen Curry masterclass got ruined tonight as the Warriors lost 127-141 to the Raptors in overtime after choking a 13-point lead in regulation time. Curry finished the game with 39 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 40% from the field (12-of-30).

Following the game, Stephen Curry spoke to the media and addressed what caused the Warriors’ downfall after a strong performance in the third quarter to build a 13-point lead.

“It’s tough not being good enough to win. Gave ourselves a cushion but couldn’t get a rebound. Too many turnovers, they turned up the pressure, and we just didn’t have any answers down the stretch.”

“Of course, credit to them for making all these plays, getting to lose balls, offensive rebounds, and extra possessions. It got down to the last possession, which could’ve gone either way,” said Curry while reflecting on what allowed the Raptors’ comeback.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. And the idea of just securing possessions and getting a shot up at the rim, we all have to figure out a better way to do that. 20 turnovers isn’t going to cut it,” said Curry in his honest reflection of the game.

Curry, along with Will Richard and Quinten Post, had the most turnovers for the Warriors tonight, with 4 turnovers. While considering Curry’s usage rate, this is not a concern for him. However, in the limited time that Richard and Post get on the floor, reckless turnovers could end up costing them playing time in the future.

The Warriors’ superstar indirectly pointed towards Scottie Barnes, who finished the game with a monster triple-double, by pointing towards rebounding as the key weakness for the Golden State.

“We’re not a team that has a huge margin every night to play around, give teams extra possessions. That’s always going to come back to haunt us,” concluded Curry.

Barnes had 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 64.7% from the floor (11-of-17).

The Warriors have now fallen to 16-16 for the season after this win on the road against the Raptors. They are now going to face the Nets in their next game tomorrow night in Brooklyn against the Nets.

While Curry played 41 minutes tonight and says he feels very good, he believes he might not play the Nets game tomorrow. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Warriors can bounce back, probably without Curry, tomorrow night.