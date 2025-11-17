Deandre Ayton Sends Strong Message After Impressing Against Pelicans And Bucks

Deandre Ayton is wiser and more powerful than ever before.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center.
Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a two-game winning streak thanks to a couple of excellent performances against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks. While Luka Doncic unsurprisingly dominated the headlines, Deandre Ayton also put in some impressive performances in those victories.

The Lakers’ decision to sign Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million deal in free agency was questioned by many, but he is showing that it wasn’t such a bad idea after all. The 27-year-old has given his team great production more often than not and sent a strong message on Instagram after the win over the Bucks.

“Hurt made me wiser, and pain became my Power.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DOMINAYTON (@deandreayton)

Ayton had heard all that was said about him in recent years. His motor was especially questioned towards the end of his time with the Phoenix Suns and during his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ayton had stated after signing with the Lakers that he wouldn’t take the opportunity for granted. He knew that some people believed it was his last chance in the NBA and compared himself to a wounded animal.

There have been a couple of games where Ayton hasn’t looked great, which led to those concerns being brought up again. The good has certainly outweighed the bad so far, though.

Ayton had 20 points (9-13 FG), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block in the 119-95 win over the Bucks on Saturday. He completely outplayed Myles Turner, who only managed to put up three points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block on the night.

Ayton has won that center matchup more times than not this season. The former No. 1 pick isn’t among the best players at the position, but hasn’t been the disaster that some expected him to be.

The night before the Bucks game, Ayton had 20 points (10-11 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in the 118-104 win over the Pelicans. He had a big impact in both of those games, and the Lakers are loving what they’re seeing.

Austin Reaves hailed Ayton for his play against the Pelicans. Reaves felt it was a monstrous performance and added that’s what the team expects from him.

As for what has led to Ayton playing well, the blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder played a part in that. The big man stated that losing 121-92 to the Thunder woke the Lakers up. It was perhaps the kick up the backside that he and his team needed.

The Lakers have improved to 10-4 thanks to these two dominant wins and are fourth in the Western Conference. If you’d told someone before the season that they’d have this record with LeBron James not playing a single game, they’d have laughed in your face.

This has been a very impressive start, and James, who has missed the start of the season due to sciatica, is going to be back soon. We could see him make his season debut when the Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

