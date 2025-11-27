Raptors Notes: Scottie Barnes Rises, Brandon Ingram’s Maturity And Darko Rajakovic’s Effect

The Toronto Raptors weren’t supposed to be this good. Not this early. Yet here they are at 14-5, winners of nine straight, fresh off a tough 97-95 win over the Indiana Pacers, punctuated by Brandon Ingram’s cold-blooded game-winner.

What looked like another rebuilding year has turned into one of the league’s best early-season stories, powered by Scottie Barnes’ rise, Brandon Ingram’s maturity, and Darko Rajakovic’s steady influence.

Scottie Barnes

Barnes is the heartbeat of this group. His numbers tell one story, but his impact tells another. He’s averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks on strong efficiency, including 39.3 percent from deep. He’s everywhere defensively, guarding at the point of attack, switching onto wings, and rotating as if he sees plays a second before everyone else.

He’s never going to be a traditional rim protector like Victor Wembanyama, but he affects possessions with his instincts, length, and timing.

Barnes has been vocal for years about wanting to be elite defensively, and this feels like the first season where he’s marrying ambition with execution. It might even be the best two-way stretch of his young career.

Brandon Ingram

What’s made that possible is Ingram’s presence. Toronto traded for him to lighten Barnes’ offensive load, and the move has delivered exactly what they hoped for. Ingram is scoring 21.8 points a night while adding nearly six rebounds and almost four assists.

He hasn’t been lights-out from three, but he’s been consistent, controlled, and steady in the mid-range. His one-on-one shot creation has given the Raptors an offensive release valve they simply didn’t have last season.

For all the talk about Ingram’s talent, this version of him stands out for something else: maturity.

His year off due to injury forced him to reset, and since returning, he’s played with more composure, better shot selection, and a clearer understanding of when to take over and when to defer. The game winner against Indiana wasn’t just a moment. It was a statement that he’s embracing leadership in Toronto, not just filling a scoring role.

Darko Rajakovic

The third pillar in this rise is Rajakovic. Just three seasons into his time as head coach, he has completely reshaped the franchise’s identity. Toronto doesn’t have a traditional superstar. What it does have is a group of players who fit, defend, communicate, and share the ball. Rajakovic has leaned into that, building a system where versatility matters more than stardom.

The Raptors are fourth in defensive rating, seventh in offensive rating, and fifth in net rating, a balance that shows how well the pieces complement each other.

Players talk about how much freedom Rajakovic gives them, but what stands out is how much accountability he demands. Barnes has blossomed under him. Ingram looks rejuvenated. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have carved out defined roles. Jakob Poeltl anchors the interior. And the team competes every night, which hasn’t always been the case in previous seasons.

No one expected this. No one saw a nine-game winning streak or a top-two seed in late November. But the Raptors play with a belief that makes it feel sustainable. Barnes is rising. Ingram is steadying them. Rajakovic is shaping them. And suddenly, Toronto doesn’t look like a rebuilding team at all. They look like a contender with a purpose.