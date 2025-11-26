Miami Heat Oulast Milwaukee Bucks 106-103 In Record Night For Erik Spoelstra: Player Ratings

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat celebrated yet another momentous occasion in its franchise history as it pertained to Erik Spoelstra‘s coaching record. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 106 to 103, in a hard-fought showdown in the NBA Cup. Thanks to Tyler Herro‘s scoring and playmaking, Miami stayed atop Group C with its 9th win at home out of 10.

But Erik Spoelstra was the star of the show tonight as he became just the 17th coach in league history to reach 800 career wins. No doubt that pushes Spo to a special ranking among all-time coaches in the NBA. Despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game, the Bucks forced Miami to the final buzzer thanks to Ryan Rollins’ 26 points and a 24-point performance from Myles Turner.

The defending NBA Cup champions entered the matchup unbeaten in all group-stage games since the tournament began, but Spo’s energy and Herro’s brilliance sent the Bucks to their 6th straight loss. Since the Heat have a 3-1 standing in Group C, only the result of Friday’s Bucks-Knicks matchup stands in the way of their next round, but at least they have secured their part. Following a nail-biting game, let us now take a look at the important player ratings for both teams.

Miami Heat Player Ratings

Tyler Herro: A

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-15 FG, 3-5 3PT, 8-8 FT, 32 MIN

Tyler Herro had an excellent offensive performance, hitting threes and being the primary playmaker for the Heat. His flawless 8-for-8 night at the line and three timely threes provided the juice that Miami needed in a game decided by three points. The Heat are more than happy to see Herro return to the floor and post strong numbers because they have sorely missed his presence for most of the season.

Bam Adebayo: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

Bam Adebayo was dominant in the interior on both ends, posting another double-double and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. His rim protection was essential, and his defensive impact kept Miami’s spacing functional when the offense stalled. Perhaps no player on the Heat was happier to see Herro get back to prime form than Bam, who has had to carry a heavy load for most of the season.

Kel’el Ware: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

The young big man gave Miami a massive lift off the bench. He played with energy on the glass, shot efficiently, and provided key defensive moments with a steal and a block. Ware’s +16 plus/minus was the highest in the game, and because of that, he gets a solid B+ grade. Not the most impressive performance on the stat sheet, but a strong game anyway.

Norman Powell: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-11 FG, 0-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 29 MIN

Norman Powell struggled from deep (0-for-5) but was useful with strong drives and excellent free-throw shooting. His defense on the perimeter and ability to generate contact still made him a reliable player despite the inefficient shooting night. We thought about giving him a C+ grade, but a strong presence in terms of energy should give him a B-.

Andrew Wiggins: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-3 FT, 31 MIN

Andrew Wiggins‘ scoring was inconsistent during the game; however, his two blocks and on-ball defense proved to be very effective in slowing down Milwaukee’s wings. His shot selection was also not the best at certain moments, but he did just enough on both sides to make an impact. Wiggins’ box score stats aren’t impressive, but his impact means he deserves better than just a standard C+ grade.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 17 MIN

Jaquez scored pretty well off the bench and had some efficient secondary playmaking. His positive +5 performance brought the right energy, and he helped stabilize the second unit for Miami. After playing in limited minutes, a B- is going to reflect a good performance overall because he had a good supporting role for most of the night.

Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings

Ryan Rollins: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 11-24 FG, 4-14 3PT, 0-1 FT, 41 MIN

Rolling carried the Bucks’ offense once again and had strong rebounding from the guard position. Although the threes were forced at certain points (4-for-14), due to the overall scoring load, the Bucks were able to compete at all times. Another performance that the talented scorer has been able to string together might have put him in the running for Most Improved Player. An A grade is easily warranted after his performance.

Myles Turner: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 9-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-8 FT, 31 MIN

Turner was highly efficient inside and added solid defense, which is what we expect from the former blocks leader. His 24 points came on just 15 shots, and he was the Bucks’ best frontcourt presence with Giannis still out. A few missed free throws late proved costly, but his performance was one of Milwaukee’s bright spots. No doubt, in terms of impact, an A- grade is warranted.

Gary Trent Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-14 FG, 5-12 3PT, 0-0 FT, 35 MIN

Trent hit five threes and posted three steals, giving Milwaukee both perimeter scoring and the needed defensive disruption. His efficiency dipped inside the arc, but his long-range shooting helped space the floor for Rollins and Turner. A B+ grade is fair considering he nailed five three-pointers in a night where Giannis was unavailable.

AJ Green: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Green was extremely efficient as an off-ball threat, knocking down four triples while handing out eight assists. His +5 plus/minus reflected excellent decision-making, though his limited defense showed at times. Still, his all-around play was sorely needed, and a B+ is fair considering he stepped up his role when given major minutes.

Kyle Kuzma: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 29 MIN

Kuzma rebounded at a high level and played a strong passing game (six assists). The scoring impact wasn’t there, but his activity and playmaking helped keep the Bucks within striking distance. We have come to expect a little more from Kuzma in terms of box score impact, but perhaps we just have to accept he has been relegated to role player status for some time now.

Bobby Portis: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

Bobby Portis struggled with efficiency (4-for-14), but his energy and physicality still added value when he was locked in. His shot selection hurt Milwaukee’s second unit a little bit, keeping him in the average range of a C+ grade. Not the best performance from one of the key members of the Bucks.