Cade Cunningham Gives Honest Reaction To Pistons’ Streak-Snapping Loss

The Detroit Pistons came up just short of breaking a franchise record on Wednesday night, losing 117-114 to the Boston Celtics and snapping their 13-game winning streak. A victory would have set a new franchise record of 14 straight wins, but despite the disappointing finish, Cade Cunningham kept his message grounded after leading all scorers with 42 points.

“We have been playing good basketball,” Cunningham said post-game, via The Daily Journal. “Everything we wanted to do coming into the season, we have been doing. But this is nothing but a bump in the road. It is a loss, but this is part of the NBA season.”

As Cunningham reflected on the streak ending, he made it clear that the team’s identity and confidence have not changed. Detroit had every chance to extend its historic run, but Boston’s late-game execution proved to be the difference on a night decided by razor-thin margins.

“They knew I was trying to shoot it, and I made that clear,” Cunningham said of the foul on his final three-point attempt. “We had the opportunity to tie the game up, but I have to hit my free throws.”

Cunningham did not shy away from the moment or the missed opportunity. Instead, he shifted the focus to how Detroit responds from here, emphasizing growth and resilience over dwelling on a single possession.

“We cannot go back. I cannot shoot the free throw again. We cannot get up on threes again. The game is over,” Cunningham added. “It is about how we are going to respond. There is a lot of season left to go accomplish a lot of great things, and that is where our mind is at.”

It is a reasonable response from the 24-year-old guard, who finished with 42 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 46.2 percent shooting (4-9 from three). After experiencing a 28-game losing streak just two seasons ago, he knows better than to let one loss rattle his confidence.

Still, with the loss tonight, the Pistons were reminded of their own mortality. As good as they have been, the Pistons have some major kinks to work out on both ends of the floor.

Now at 15-3, the Pistons have come back down to earth a bit, but they remain in a good position in the East. With Cade leading the way, alongside standouts like Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson, the Pistons have the pieces to maintain this level of play for the foreseeable future.

As for what is next in Detroit, they pick up at home on Friday for a matchup against the Orlando Magic in East Group C of the Emirates NBA Cup. It is followed by a showdown against the red-hot Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Finally, the Pistons will host the Atlanta Hawks next Monday before hitting the road again in a brutal stretch of games.

Even with the streak ending, Detroit walked away looking every bit like a rising contender. They battled one of the East’s toughest teams until the final seconds, and that alone shows how far they have come. What matters now is how they respond, and with Cunningham leading the charge, the Pistons have every reason to believe this setback will only fuel their next run.