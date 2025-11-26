Cade Cunningham Gives Honest Reaction To Pistons’ Streak-Snapping Loss

Cade Cunningham reflects on Detroit’s 13-game winning streak ending against the Celtics and discusses his missed game-tying free throw in a narrow 117-114 loss.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons came up just short of breaking a franchise record on Wednesday night, losing 117-114 to the Boston Celtics and snapping their 13-game winning streak. A victory would have set a new franchise record of 14 straight wins, but despite the disappointing finish, Cade Cunningham kept his message grounded after leading all scorers with 42 points.

“We have been playing good basketball,” Cunningham said post-game, via The Daily Journal. “Everything we wanted to do coming into the season, we have been doing. But this is nothing but a bump in the road. It is a loss, but this is part of the NBA season.”

As Cunningham reflected on the streak ending, he made it clear that the team’s identity and confidence have not changed. Detroit had every chance to extend its historic run, but Boston’s late-game execution proved to be the difference on a night decided by razor-thin margins.

“They knew I was trying to shoot it, and I made that clear,” Cunningham said of the foul on his final three-point attempt. “We had the opportunity to tie the game up, but I have to hit my free throws.”

Cunningham did not shy away from the moment or the missed opportunity. Instead, he shifted the focus to how Detroit responds from here, emphasizing growth and resilience over dwelling on a single possession.

“We cannot go back. I cannot shoot the free throw again. We cannot get up on threes again. The game is over,” Cunningham added. “It is about how we are going to respond. There is a lot of season left to go accomplish a lot of great things, and that is where our mind is at.”

It is a reasonable response from the 24-year-old guard, who finished with 42 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 46.2 percent shooting (4-9 from three). After experiencing a 28-game losing streak just two seasons ago, he knows better than to let one loss rattle his confidence.

Still, with the loss tonight, the Pistons were reminded of their own mortality. As good as they have been, the Pistons have some major kinks to work out on both ends of the floor.

Now at 15-3, the Pistons have come back down to earth a bit, but they remain in a good position in the East. With Cade leading the way, alongside standouts like Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson, the Pistons have the pieces to maintain this level of play for the foreseeable future.

As for what is next in Detroit, they pick up at home on Friday for a matchup against the Orlando Magic in East Group C of the Emirates NBA Cup. It is followed by a showdown against the red-hot Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Finally, the Pistons will host the Atlanta Hawks next Monday before hitting the road again in a brutal stretch of games.

Even with the streak ending, Detroit walked away looking every bit like a rising contender. They battled one of the East’s toughest teams until the final seconds, and that alone shows how far they have come. What matters now is how they respond, and with Cunningham leading the charge, the Pistons have every reason to believe this setback will only fuel their next run.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images “He’s Mad I’m Busting His A**”: Resurfaced Video Shows Luka Doncic Has A Strained History With Clippers’ Kris Dunn
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like