Building The Most Dominant NBA Player For 2025-26 Season

Creating the most dominant NBA player for the 2025-26 season involves taking the examples of some of the best players in the world from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic to Victor Wembanyama.

Eddie Bitar
16 Min Read
Credit: Fadeaway World

Creating the most dominant player in the NBA won’t be too tricky if you combine the attributes of the best players in the world right now. The problem will be choosing which exact player to take a specific skill from, whether that comes to the offensive or defensive skills, or simply physical traits. Yet, we embark on this task to create the single most unstoppable force in the league.

Contents

By taking the attributes from superstars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama, among many others, creating the most dominant player in the world won’t be as hard as you might think. Let’s present this talent by going through 15 specific skills.

 

Scoring – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If you’re trying to build the most unstoppable scorer imaginable for the 2025-26 season, you start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s bag because he can score from three, mid-range, at the rim, or from the free-throw line. Like it or not, Shai has mastered the kind of rhythm that makes defenders feel like they’re trying to stay balanced rather than staying in front of him.

He gets to his mid-range spots whenever he wants, slicing the floor with those long strides and that upright posture that hides his true intentions until it’s too late. What really makes his scoring special is the way he manipulates angles and bodies without ever looking rushed. He is playing at an all-time slow pace until he accelerates, which is why he is the reigning scoring champion and is currently posting 32.6 PPG.

 

Passing – Nikola Jokic

Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

You could search for a century and still not find a better passing foundation for a custom-built superstar than Nikola Jokic’s vision. The big man has mastered every pass right now as he leads the NBA in assists per game (league-leading 11.0 APG). Whether he’s tossing a no-look dart through traffic, threading a bounce pass only he imagines, or turning a simple dribble handoff into an entire action, Jokic controls the game.

What sets him apart is his ability to disguise his intentions until the final split-second, forcing defenses into impossible decisions and opening shots teammates didn’t realize were available. If you want a player who makes the entire offense better, you start with Jokic’s eyes and look to complement Shai’s scoring ability.

 

Handles – Stephen Curry

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When you take Stephen Curry’s handles, you’re inheriting the freedom they create. Unlike pure isolation ball-handlers who dance for space, like the injured Kyrie Irving, for example, Curry uses his handle to flow in and out of actions, slithering through tight corridors that most players wouldn’t even recognize as gaps.

His combination of balance, foot speed, and ambidextrous control lets him navigate crowds without losing rhythm, and when you fuse that with gravity from his shooting, his handle becomes a weapon that bends defenses before he even shoots. Giving Shai’s scoring and Jokic’s passing a sublime handle from Steph, the offensive skillset is close to being perfected.

 

Hustle – Josh Hart

New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Josh Hart’s hustle isn’t the casual “high motor”; it’s a full-blown competitive obsession that shows up in every loose ball, every long rebound, every grimy rotation most players don’t bother with in December. Hart plays like someone who refuses to let even a single possession tilt the wrong way, and he wins games outside of the box score.

His coach trusts him because his effort never wavers, whether it’s the first three minutes or the last 10 seconds. If you want your custom player to win the “hidden” battles, Hart’s relentless, blue-collar engine is the perfect model. Remember: a perfect NBA player has to have some “unsexy” skills to make him truly dominant.

 

Mentality – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mentality is the best in the world because he wants to win every game but is still humble enough to know his limitations and appreciate the success in a fair manner. He competes with this almost old-world sense of duty, constantly pushing himself to improve even after reaching heights few players in league history have touched.

What you take from Giannis is his ability to stay locked in through adversity and his unshakeable willingness to shoulder responsibility. When games tighten, he doesn’t retreat from a challenge; he confronts it. That mindset is what makes the most dominant player, in terms of skills, perfect when it comes to thinking about the game on a deeper level.

 

Basketball IQ – Nikola Jokic

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No surprise, Jokic’s IQ operates on a level that almost feels unfair. His understanding of timing, spacing, and personnel allows him to run an offense. He reads coverages before they fully develop and positions himself in places where the game comes to him instead of forcing action.

On defense, his hands, angles, and early rotations often eliminate plays before they even start. On offense, he processes options instantly, choosing the highest-value decision with consistency most players would envy even in film sessions. With Giannis’ mentality and Jokic’s IQ, the player won’t have a weakness in any mental battle against an opponent.

 

Shooting – Stephen Curry

Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

No shot in the league feels safer than one leaving Stephen Curry’s hands, even when the superstar is 37 and counting. Curry isn’t great simply because he hits threes, because plenty of players do that. He’s great because he hits them from distances and angles that fundamentally change how defenses operate.

The moment he crosses half court, every defender on the floor must reconsider their usual responsibilities. His off-ball movement constantly shakes defenders loose, and he shoots cleanly off balance, off movement, and off the dribble with equal confidence. A quick-trigger three to go along with Shai’s offensive bag, Jokic’s passing, and Giannis’ mentality? Look out.

 

Defense – Victor Wembanyama

Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama’s defensive talent looks like someone rewrote the rules of the game just for him. Yes, his height helps, and we will get to that in a minute, but what makes Wembanyama uniquely valuable is his ability to defend multiple actions in a single possession.

More than just height and length, if you’re building the perfect defender, you start with Wemby’s instincts and anticipation because they give you the rare ability to delete opponents’ best plays before they even unfold. Wemby has the skills, more than just the size, to be one of the greatest defenders ever, and we chose his skill for the most dominant player.

 

Finishing – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When Giannis steps into the paint, defenders are trying to survive an avalanche. His finishing is built on a combination of power, stride length, and body control that makes even well-positioned big men feel helpless. Is there any surprise why we are taking Giannis’ finishing ability?

He can euro-step around contact, elevate through it, or simply overpower anyone between him and the rim. What elevates him beyond other finishers is the way he absorbs bumps without losing momentum, contorting his body mid-air to angle into high-percentage looks. For a custom superstar, Giannis’s rim attack is non-negotiable.

 

Athleticism – Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson dribbles during a game between the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Amen Thompson dribbles during a game between the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

Amen Thompson’s athleticism detonates, and he is an easy choice. His first step is so sudden that defenders often look like they got caught leaning the wrong direction, even when they didn’t. He elevates with an ease that makes teammates pause mid-conversation, and his body control in the air lets him finish, contort, or pass at angles other players can’t imagine.

What separates Amen from other high-flyers is how functional his athleticism is; it isn’t just for posters. It impacts every part of his game: defense, transition play, shot creation, and recovery on closeouts. Take his physical tools, and you instantly give your custom player a floor of elite-level explosiveness that influences every possession.

 

Clutch – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Gilgeous-Alexander plays late-game basketball better than anybody right now. While other players speed up under pressure, Shai slows everything down. He doesn’t rush shots or force plays; he simply makes the right decision every time the game teeters in the balance.

His mid-range patience, ability to get to his spots, and willingness to take (and make) difficult shots give him a maturity that belies his age. What makes his clutch gene special is the assurance he brings. This season, Shai is posting 8.7 PPG on 54.3% from the field, 40.0% from three, and 83.8% from the stripe in the clutch. The next-highest is Cade Cunningham…averaging 5.3 PPG. Enough said.

 

Footwork – Luka Doncic

Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic‘s footwork is a masterclass in genius. He doesn’t rely on speed but timing, angles, and deception. Watch him operate in the mid-post or snake his way through pick-and-roll, and you’ll see a player who uses pivots, hesitations, and weight shifts with the precision of a seasoned craftsman.

Luka manipulates defenders by making them react prematurely, then uses that momentum against them with a quick step-through or a perfectly timed retreat dribble. His footwork isn’t flashy, but it’s unstoppable. For a dominant all-around player, Luka’s footwork is perfect whenever the gaps are closed, and a shot needs to be created out of nothing.

 

Height – Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

There’s no point reinventing the wheel when the 7’4″ Wembanyama exists. His height, paired with real basketball coordination and fluidity, is a cheat code the league still hasn’t fully solved. Standing over seven feet with arms that practically stretch across zip codes, Wembanyama plays with a vantage point that gives him advantages on both ends.

His height isn’t a gimmick; it’s the foundation for a unique skill set that expands every year. If you’re constructing the ultimate player, giving them Wembanyama’s size creates natural dominance before they even touch the ball.

 

Strength – Steven Adams

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) reacts to a foul call for the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Steven Adams gives you that pure, brute, unmovable strength that opponents feel for days. He’s not just strong in a weight-room sense but naturally. At 6’11” and 265 lbs, Adams sets screens that stun defenders, seals bigs like he’s closing a vault, and is an immovable force.

Add his strength to your custom superstar, and you’re guaranteeing that nobody will bully him, bump him off his line, or outmuscle him in any regard. In terms of raw power, nobody comes close to the big New Zealand-born center.

 

Speed – Amen Thompson

Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson (1) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Amen Thompson is likely the fastest player in the NBA right now. In the half-court, that same speed forces defenders to react early and often incorrectly, opening lanes and driving windows that wouldn’t exist for most players.

Speed at this level changes the outcome of a possession, and Amen’s is the one you build around because it dictates pace instead of adjusting to it. With a host of physical and mental skills, capped off by insane speed, the most dominant NBA player can’t be touched in any sense of the word.

ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
