Bronny James Accused Of Cheating On His Girlfriend By Adin Ross’s Ex-Ring Girl Alice Rosenblum

Bronny James is once again in the news, but this time for reasons other than playing basketball. The 21-year-old guard of the Los Angeles Lakers has become the center of an online storm after influencer and former BrandRisk ring girl Alice Rosenblum claimed he had messaged her on Instagram. The issue has caused a stir on social media, but as more details emerged, it seems that the matter may not be as scandalous as it was initially perceived.

It all started when Rosenblum appeared on a livestream, casually saying:

“LeBron’s in my DMs, Bronny’s in my DMs, they’re all in my DMs.”

She then held up her phone, showing a quick glimpse of a chat with Bronny James, hinting that the young star had reached out to her despite being in a public relationship with Parker Whitfield. The video clip gained a lot of views on X, resulting in immediate accusations that Bronny was cheating. Within hours, the internet had turned the 10-second moment into a full-blown controversy.

But a surprise followed. The same footage caught the moment when Rosenblum’s friend and influencer, Bradley Kraut, started asking her about the actual facts about who messaged first.

Rosenblum admitted she had and that Bronny had simply replied, ‘Hey, what’s up,’ before the conversation died off. Kraut pointed out that Bronny had left her on read. That bit of information instantly changed the story. What began as a supposed ‘exposé’ quickly turned into accusations of clout-chasing against Rosenblum.

LeBron James’ son Bronny was allegedly caught cheating on his girlfriend with Adin Ross’s BrandRisk ex’ ring girl Alice Rosenblum 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/wJKFRu3sXW — veizau (@veizau) November 11, 2025

Rosenblum, who gained attention earlier this year for her work as a ring girl at Adin Ross’s BrandRisk 006 event, has since leaned into her growing online fame. But fans were quick to call her out for trying to drag Bronny’s name through the mud.

For Bronny, it served as a wake-up call to the perks and the downsides of the James name. Every single act that he would do, from his first dunk in a Lakers jersey to an innocent DM, would be under the spotlight. This has been the situation since he got to the NBA. However, amongst all the distractions, he has been steadily getting better at his craft. Coach JJ Redick has praised his work ethic, noting how Bronny has earned his minutes through defense and smart playmaking.

Off the court, Bronny’s relationship with Parker Whitfield, daughter of actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, has been public and affectionate. The two met at Sierra Canyon and have been together since his college days.

So while the viral clip made headlines, it doesn’t appear that Bronny did anything wrong. If anything, it’s a lesson in how quickly narratives can spin out of control in today’s social media environment. For now, the Lakers guard seems focused on basketball, not gossip. And judging by the support he’s getting from fans and likely from his dad, this brief distraction won’t derail what’s shaping up to be a promising sophomore season.

At the end of the day, the story says more about the internet’s hunger for drama than it does about Bronny James himself.