Lakers Are Undefeated In Clutch Games This Season; Mavericks, Warriors And Rockets Among Worst

Lakers remain perfect in clutch games as late game execution separates them.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may sit at 19–8 overall, but the number that truly separates them from the rest of the league lives in the margins. When games tighten late, no team has been better. The Lakers are a perfect 10–0 in clutch situations this season, defined as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with the score within five points. Every close game has ended the same way. The Lakers are walking off the floor as winners.

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 10-0 (100% Win Rate)

2. San Antonio Spurs: 12-3 (80.0% Win Rate)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder: 9-3 (75.0% Win Rate)

4. Detroit Pistons: 14-5 (73.7% Win Rate)

5. Toronto Raptors: 10-5 (66.7% Win Rate)

6. Orlando Magic: 8-5 (61.5% Win Rate)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: 9-6 (60.0% Win Rate)

8. Philadelphia 76ers: 12-8 (60.0% Win Rate)

9. Chicago Bulls: 10-8 (55.6% Win Rate)

10. Utah Jazz: 7-6 (53.8% Win Rate)

11. Miami Heat: 8-7 (53.3% Win Rate)

12. Atlanta Hawks: 9-8 (52.9% Win Rate)

13. Phoenix Suns: 6-6 (50.0% Win Rate)

14. Portland Trail Blazers: 9-9 (50.0% Win Rate)

15. Memphis Grizzlies: 8-9 (47.1% Win Rate)

16. Boston Celtics: 7-8 (46.7% Win Rate)

17. Sacramento Kings: 6-7 (46.2% Win Rate)

18. New York Knicks: 5-6 (45.5% Win Rate)

19. Milwaukee Bucks: 7-9 (43.8% Win Rate)

20. Houston Rockets: 6-8 (42.9% Win Rate)

21. Dallas Mavericks: 9-13 (40.9% Win Rate)

22. Denver Nuggets: 4-6 (40.0% Win Rate)

23. Golden State Warriors: 6-10 (37.5% Win Rate)

24. Charlotte Hornets: 4-7 (36.4% Win Rate)

25. Cleveland Cavaliers: 6-11 (35.3% Win Rate)

26. Washington Wizards: 3-6 (33.3% Win Rate)

27. New Orleans Pelicans: 4-10 (28.6% Win Rate)

28. Brooklyn Nets: 3-8 (27.3% Win Rate)

29. Indiana Pacers: 3-9 (25.0% Win Rate)

30. LA Clippers: 2-10 (16.7% Win Rate)

That kind of record is rare, and it speaks to poise more than dominance. These are not blowouts. These are games where execution, decision making, and calm matter more than raw talent. The Lakers have consistently delivered in those moments, leaning on star power, late-game discipline, and a clear hierarchy when possessions matter most.

Behind them sit the San Antonio Spurs at 12–3, good for an 80% win rate, followed by the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 9–3. The Detroit Pistons deserve special mention. They have played 19 clutch games and won 14 of them, the most clutch wins in the league. That volume and success combination is no accident.

On the other end of the spectrum, several high-profile teams continue to struggle when games slow down. The Dallas Mavericks have played the most clutch games at 22, yet they are just 9–13 in those moments. That is a 40.9% win rate, placing them firmly in the bottom third. Repeated late-game losses tend to point toward issues with shot selection, defensive breakdowns, or indecision under pressure.

The Golden State Warriors are in an even tougher spot. Once the gold standard for late-game execution, they now sit at 6–10 in clutch games, a 37.5% mark. The decline is jarring given their history, and it reflects a team still searching for consistency when possessions slow, and every mistake is magnified.

The Houston Rockets round out the bottom ten, sitting at 6–8. While that record is not catastrophic, it shows a young team still learning how to close, even with the presense of Kevin Durant.

At the very bottom sit the LA Clippers, who are just 2–10 in clutch games, a league-worst 16.7% win rate. The Indiana Pacers are not far behind at 3–9. These numbers reflect more than bad luck. Over time, large samples reveal trends, and these teams have struggled to find reliable answers late.

What makes the Lakers stand out is not just the undefeated record, but how sustainable it feels. They have multiple players in Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James who are comfortable taking responsibility. They value possessions. They defend without panicking. When games get tight, there is no confusion about who has the ball or what the goal is.

Over the course of a season, clutch games often decide playoff seeding. For some teams, they become warning signs. For the Lakers, they have become a strength. Ten times this season, the pressure has peaked. Ten times, the Lakers have passed the test.

