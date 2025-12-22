Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Denver Nuggets host the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Monday, and it sets up as a classic “heavyweight vs. chaos” night in the West. The Nuggets are 20-7 and sitting third in the Western Conference. The Jazz are 10-17 and sitting 12th.

This is the first meeting of the season between these two, which matters because the Jazz have been one of the league’s wildest swings week to week.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, feel like a team that can win ugly, win pretty, and still look the same doing it, especially at home, where they’ve been consistently solid.

The headline star is Nikola Jokic, who is putting up 29.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 60.5% from the field this season.

For the Jazz, the engine is Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging 27.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, though his status is in question for this one.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Christian Braun: Out (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League, on assignment)

Peyton Watson: Questionable (right trunk contusion)

Jazz

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder, injury recovery)

Kevin Love: Out (rest)

Georges Niang: Out (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

Elijah Harkless: Out (G League, two-way)

Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (right groin, injury management)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ advantage starts with the math of their offense. They’re scoring 124.7 points per game, and they’ve posted a 125.2 offensive rating this season, which is the type of number that turns normal defensive plans into panic by the second quarter.

The Jazz simply haven’t shown they can survive that kind of pressure for 48 minutes, especially when they’re allowing 126.8 points per game on the season.

The second edge is shot quality. The Nuggets are shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.1% from three, and those aren’t “one hot week” splits.

That’s a season-long profile of a team that gets to the right spots and doesn’t waste possessions.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are sitting at 46.0% from the field and 34.9% from three, and that gap matters because it creates a simple game script: if the Nuggets play clean, the Jazz have to shoot over their heads to keep up.

Then you get into the injury leverage. With Walker Kessler out and Lauri Markkanen questionable, the Jazz can get thin in the two areas you absolutely cannot be thin against the Nuggets: rim protection and size that can punish switching.

Even if the Jazz compete and fly around, the Nuggets don’t need you to make mistakes. They just need you to be slightly compromised, because that’s when their spacing and passing turn into layups and wide-open threes.

The Nuggets also take better care of the ball. They average 13.4 turnovers per game compared to 16.1 for the Jazz, and that’s the quiet difference in games like this.

If the Nuggets don’t give away transition points, the Jazz have to score in the half-court more often, and that’s where the gap usually shows.

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The Jazz advantage is basically one thing: volatility. They play like a team that can look broken for a week, then randomly hang 130 on you the next night because a young guard gets nuclear and the threes start falling.

They’ve already shown they can win high-scoring games lately, including an overtime track meet where Keyonte George went off for 37 points.

That matters because the Nuggets can be baited into shootouts. Their defense is good enough, but they’re not a team that wins by squeezing you to death every possession.

They’re built to out-execute you. So if the Jazz make this a pace-and-shot-making game, they at least give themselves a path where confidence becomes contagious.

The other angle is desperation. The Jazz are buried in the standings, and these are the games where you see a team throw the kitchen sink at the favorite. Zone looks, aggressive trapping, weird cross-matches, early double teams, anything to force turnovers and create a sprint game.

And the Jazz do have the activity profile to try it. They average 7.6 steals per game, and if they can turn a few live-ball mistakes into quick points, the entire vibe shifts.

The big swing factor, obviously, is Markkanen. If he plays, the Jazz have a real shot-making anchor who can punish smaller lineups and force the Nuggets to stay honest on help. If he sits, the Jazz have to manufacture offense more possession-to-possession, which is much harder against a team that doesn’t beat itself.

So yeah, the Jazz advantage is not “they’re better.” It’s “they can make the game weird enough that the favorite has to win it twice.”

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction

I’m taking the Nuggets, and I don’t think it stays close late unless the Jazz come in scorching from three and Markkanen plays. The Nuggets’ efficiency, plus the Jazz injury situation, feels like too much to overcome on the road.

Prediction: Nuggets 126, Jazz 113