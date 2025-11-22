Nick Young Calls LeBron James The GOAT Despite Being A Kobe Bryant Fan

Nick Young has always worn his Kobe Bryant loyalty on his sleeve, so hearing him call LeBron James the greatest player ever caught plenty of fans off guard. On Gil’s Arena, Young didn’t hesitate. He didn’t hedge. He didn’t soften his stance. After watching LeBron’s season debut, he said what he felt in the moment.

“Looking at LeBron last night, man, to be a Jordan and Kobe fan, it’s hard not to put LeBron as the greatest player ever. After what he did, it’s hard. But looking at this, LeBron James is the greatest player to play this game. I’m sorry, all the Jordan fans, all you, me Kobe fans, I’m biased because I’m a Kobe fan, but LeBron James is the best player to play this game.”

For someone who came into the league idolizing Kobe, who built his entire basketball identity around that era, this wasn’t some manufactured hot take. It was the reaction of a player who watched LeBron return from six months off, step onto an NBA floor at age 41, and immediately control the game without forcing anything.

That sort of longevity and adaptability speaks louder than trophies to a lot of players, and Young made it clear that this version of LeBron is what pushed him over the top.

LeBron didn’t score 40. He didn’t dominate the ball. He didn’t need to. He came in with a 13% usage rate, took just seven shots, and still handed out 12 assists and scored 11 points while completely shaping how the Lakers played.

Most players in their forties are clinging to a roster spot. LeBron is still running an offense and picking teams apart with his mind. Young pointed out that neither Jordan nor Kobe had to reinvent themselves like this, and neither could impact the game at this level so late into their career.

That’s a huge part of his argument. Jordan at 40 wasn’t competing for a title. Kobe at 37 wasn’t close to the playoffs. LeBron at 41 might lead a team to a championship.

Young also touched on something that’s often overlooked. When LeBron steps back and lets Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carry most of the scoring and creation load, it shows a willingness that few all-time greats ever had. Jordan wasn’t wired that way. Kobe wasn’t wired that way. LeBron can be the alpha, but he can also be the fulcrum. Young sees that as a sign of greatness rather than a knock.

None of this means the debate disappears. Kobe loyalists will never let go. Jordan believers will always point to six rings. But Swaggy P embracing LeBron as the GOAT feels like another shift in how today’s players see this argument. They grew up watching LeBron through multiple eras, and they’re watching him do things that shouldn’t be possible in year 23.

Young may end up being the first of many to say it out loud this season. If LeBron pushes the Lakers toward another deep run, that chorus is only going to get louder.