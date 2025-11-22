“Raunchy S*x Television”: Draymond Green Predicts Michael Porter Jr.’s Future As Nets Cut Down Podcast Freedom

Draymond Green has never been afraid to call something out when it catches his attention, and Michael Porter Jr.’s recent podcast run clearly did. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Podcast, he broke down what he called one of the wildest stretches he has seen from an active NBA player, a rapid-fire sequence of clips, stories, and viral moments that turned Porter Jr. into an unlikely star of NBA internet culture the second he landed in Brooklyn.

“Michael Porter Jr. had the craziest run of podcasting this summer of anyone I’ve seen in the podcasting space in a long time, if anytime. He did everything from talking about his old team to bringing a couple guys’ baby mamas on his platform. He talked about his dating and how he made the girl pay the rent.”

“It was a very interesting space to see Michael Porter Jr. in. I had no idea that that was the guy behind the basketball jersey, but it’s good to see his personality. Unfortunately for Michael Porter Jr., I think the Nets have kind of put a chill to some of the things that he can say. It seems like once he left Denver, it was like a free for all, like, yup, I can say whatever the hell I want to say right now.”

“And apparently the Nets weren’t quite liking that, and they asked him to chill out. And MPJ said, “All right, I’m chilling. And I’m not going to talk about certain things.” Listen, I think if anything, MPJ, you probably created yourself a lane when you’re done.”

“Raunchy s*x television, Michael Porter Jr. going to run the field. So I’ll be looking forward to hearing what else he has to say. But I did not think it would take this long for the Nets to say stop, but they apparently have said stop now. So we’ll see where Michael Porter Jr. goes from there. But nonetheless, it’s very fucking entertaining.”

From there, the topics only got louder. Porter Jr. said tipping culture made no sense. He questioned why someone should leave a tip on a three-thousand-dollar meal.

He then claimed the Nets asked him to chill on his jokes about the WNBA. He didn’t exactly walk it back either, he said comparing the NBA and WNBA was pointless because he was dominating college players when he was in eighth grade. Before long, he turned the conversation spiritual, warning young NBA players about the kinds of women who can ‘ruin everything.’ Every clip lasted less than a minute, and all of them were spread over hours.

Draymond couldn’t help himself. He said Porter Jr. was basically auditioning for ‘raunchy television’ without even trying. It was a joke, but wrapped inside was a real observation: Porter Jr. talks in a way most active players won’t. He’s unfiltered, blunt, and comfortable saying things most players only think privately. That kind of authenticity is the currency of modern media. It explains why every clip he posts explodes across social platforms.

But Draymond also made something else clear: Brooklyn had finally had enough. The Nets, who pride themselves on stability after years of turbulence, reportedly told MPJ to slow down. Tone down the controversial stuff. Cut back on the personal revelations. Protect the brand. According to Draymond, the team didn’t want their new forward to become more known for viral confessionals than for basketball.

Porter Jr. admitted the team spoke to him, and he agreed to scale things back.

Even with that pushback, Draymond’s larger take hangs in the air: Porter Jr. may have found a second calling. Not the polished analyst route. Not the suit-and-desk studio path. Something wilder. Something built around personality, honesty, humor, and chaos. Few active players talk the way he does, and even fewer seem as comfortable doing it.

The Nets might have hit pause on his podcast run, but the door to that world is already open. And after the last few weeks, it’s pretty clear that when Porter Jr. eventually steps into media full-time, he won’t be easing his way into anything. He’ll be the show.