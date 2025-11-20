Michael Porter Jr. Says Nets Asked Him To Stop Dissing The WNBA

Michael Porter Jr. is one of the NBA’s more outspoken personalities, but it appears the Brooklyn Nets have encouraged him to tone down his online presence. During a recent podcast segment, Porter explained that the organization would prefer he avoid weighing in on sensitive cultural topics, especially during the season. For a player who has never shied away from speaking his mind, it marks a noticeable shift in how he approaches social media.

“To be on the internet for anything other than basketball, I feel like that is a summer-time thing,” Porter said on the ‘Ball in the Family’ podcast. “We have just had conversations that they would appreciate it if I stay clear of certain topics. The WNBA thing, that is just a topic that is so sensitive nowadays.”

Porter recently made headlines for his claim that he could have dominated the WNBA as a sixth grader. That take is just one of his many outlandish podcast moments, and the Nets have made it clear they want to keep the focus on basketball as they try to stabilize their season. With the WNBA discourse becoming one of the more volatile debates on social media, the team believes avoiding potential controversy is in everyone’s best interest.

“For the most part I am chilling, I am not trying to say nothing crazy no more.”

Porter’s comments can easily be interpreted as a slight on the WNBA, but it goes beyond that. He discredited the women’s game entirely, prompting heated backlash from fans.

Of course, it is just one of several viral comments from Porter Jr. of late. Ever since launching his podcast, he has grown increasingly bold with his takes, including when he described his “perfect wife” and claimed that his high school team could beat the WNBA All-Stars.

Porter Jr. frequently gets personal on his show and dives into topics that many would consider inappropriate. For a Nets team that is floundering at 2-12, they cannot afford any distractions, and that means Porter Jr. must find a way to stay out of unnecessary headlines.

Instead, with averages of 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, Porter Jr. must elevate his game for Brooklyn and continue to serve as a stabilizing offensive presence. As a former Nuggets champion, he already has the experience, and now he must show the discipline to do what is necessary.

When it comes to his hot takes and topics related to the WNBA, the Nets feel he is better off staying quiet, and they might be right. Nobody on a 2-12 roster is in a position to trash-talk another league, and Porter Jr. found out quickly what can happen when he tests the limits of his team’s patience.

Porter’s talent gives the Nets a real foundation to build on, but his focus will determine how far he can take them. Brooklyn needs leadership and consistency now more than ever, and staying clear of unnecessary controversy is part of that responsibility. If he channels his energy into production instead of headlines, Porter Jr. can help guide the Nets out of their slump and back toward respectability.