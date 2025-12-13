Cavaliers Face Major Setback As Evan Mobley Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

The Cavaliers are preparing for an extended absence after Evan Mobley’s calf injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 3, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing another challenge as injuries continue to test their depth early in the season. According to Shams Charania, the team will be without one of its most important pieces for the near future.

Evan Mobley (left calf strain) is expected to miss two to four weeks, a significant absence for a Cavaliers team that relies heavily on his two-way impact. The injury will sideline Mobley through a critical stretch as Cleveland works to maintain its footing in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before going down, Mobley had been a cornerstone of Cleveland’s success on both ends of the floor. His defensive versatility, rim protection, and ability to anchor the frontcourt allow the Cavaliers to play their preferred style.

In 25 games this season, the 24-year-old big man is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 49.6 percent shooting (35.2 percent from three). It’s been a career year for the star big man, and he’s been one of the few constants for the Cavaliers in an underwhelming season.

Without him for the next few weeks, the Cavaliers will need to adjust their rotations, lean more heavily on the remaining bigs, and find ways to replace his presence on the glass and in the paint.

Mobley’s injury also adds to a growing list of availability concerns for the Cavaliers. Against the Wizards on Friday, Sam Merrill and Max Strus, along with forward Larry Nance Jr. and center Jarrett Allen, were all listed as unable to play, underscoring the strain injuries that have plagued the roster.

For the Cavaliers, this season has been especially challenging, with setbacks from start to finish. At 15-11, the injuries and inconsistencies have taken a massive toll on their record, and concern is rising about their ability to keep up with teams like the Knicks, Celtics, and Pistons. For now, all they can do is endure.

Coming off a 64-win season, where Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year, the Cavs have already proven that they can win consistently when they are whole. Now, it’s just a matter of maintaining that standard when it matters most.

Without a single Conference Finals appearance since 2018, this team has spent years trying to get back to contention, and they finally have the pieces to do it with Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.

For now, the Cavs’ focus is on surviving this upcoming stretch without their second-leading star. Fortunately, they’ll still have Mitchell, and he’ll be leaned on heavily in upcoming games against the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans next week.

The next few weeks will test Cleveland’s depth and resilience in a major way. With Mobley sidelined and the injury list growing, the Cavaliers will need to stay afloat and avoid slipping in the standings. How they respond during this stretch could ultimately shape their season, especially with tougher competition waiting once the schedule tightens.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Five Teams Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo, Including One Surprise Contender
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like