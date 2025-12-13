Cavaliers Face Major Setback As Evan Mobley Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing another challenge as injuries continue to test their depth early in the season. According to Shams Charania, the team will be without one of its most important pieces for the near future.

Evan Mobley (left calf strain) is expected to miss two to four weeks, a significant absence for a Cavaliers team that relies heavily on his two-way impact. The injury will sideline Mobley through a critical stretch as Cleveland works to maintain its footing in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before going down, Mobley had been a cornerstone of Cleveland’s success on both ends of the floor. His defensive versatility, rim protection, and ability to anchor the frontcourt allow the Cavaliers to play their preferred style.

In 25 games this season, the 24-year-old big man is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 49.6 percent shooting (35.2 percent from three). It’s been a career year for the star big man, and he’s been one of the few constants for the Cavaliers in an underwhelming season.

Without him for the next few weeks, the Cavaliers will need to adjust their rotations, lean more heavily on the remaining bigs, and find ways to replace his presence on the glass and in the paint.

Mobley’s injury also adds to a growing list of availability concerns for the Cavaliers. Against the Wizards on Friday, Sam Merrill and Max Strus, along with forward Larry Nance Jr. and center Jarrett Allen, were all listed as unable to play, underscoring the strain injuries that have plagued the roster.

For the Cavaliers, this season has been especially challenging, with setbacks from start to finish. At 15-11, the injuries and inconsistencies have taken a massive toll on their record, and concern is rising about their ability to keep up with teams like the Knicks, Celtics, and Pistons. For now, all they can do is endure.

Coming off a 64-win season, where Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year, the Cavs have already proven that they can win consistently when they are whole. Now, it’s just a matter of maintaining that standard when it matters most.

Without a single Conference Finals appearance since 2018, this team has spent years trying to get back to contention, and they finally have the pieces to do it with Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.

For now, the Cavs’ focus is on surviving this upcoming stretch without their second-leading star. Fortunately, they’ll still have Mitchell, and he’ll be leaned on heavily in upcoming games against the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans next week.

The next few weeks will test Cleveland’s depth and resilience in a major way. With Mobley sidelined and the injury list growing, the Cavaliers will need to stay afloat and avoid slipping in the standings. How they respond during this stretch could ultimately shape their season, especially with tougher competition waiting once the schedule tightens.