JJ Redick Refuses To Accept Lakers’ Defensive Slide

The Lakers’ defensive issues have become impossible to ignore, and the frustration inside the organization is starting to surface. Ahead of their next stretch of games, head coach JJ Redick made it clear he is not willing to accept where the team currently stands on that end of the floor.

“This is my job. I’m not gonna just say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to be a good defensive team,’” Redick said. “No. We’re gonna scrap and claw and do everything we can to turn us into a good defensive team.”

Redick spoke on accountability following the Lakers’ 132-119 loss to the Spurs. San Antonio shot a blistering 50 percent from the field, including 17-of-38 from three. With fans clamoring for change, Redick even hinted at adding Jarred Vanderbilt back into the rotation to bring a burst of defensive energy off the bench.

From Redick’s perspective, the problems are rooted in effort and consistency. Too often, the Lakers have allowed opponents to score comfortably, putting constant pressure on the offense to keep up.

Rather than lowering expectations, Redick is leaning into accountability and effort as the baseline. Whether that leads to lineup changes, increased minutes for defensive specialists, or a shift in approach, the message is clear: the Lakers believe they are capable of more, and settling for poor defense is not an option.

The process will not be quick or easy, but Redick has already committed to improving that aspect of the team’s game. If he can get the Lakers playing better defensively, it could mean the difference between a top-six finish and a top-three finish in the Western Conference standings.

Sunday’s matchup against the Suns is the next major test, especially after the Lakers dropped the previous meeting. After that, they will have a few days off before traveling to Utah to face the Jazz. Without Austin Reaves during this stretch, the Lakers will be missing one of their core pieces, but increased defensive intensity could help make up for his absence.

How the Lakers respond over the next week will say a lot about where this group is headed. Redick has drawn a clear line, and now the responsibility shifts to the players to meet that standard. If the effort on defense does not improve quickly, changes are coming, and the standings will reflect it.