JJ Redick Refuses To Accept Lakers’ Defensive Slide

JJ Redick addressed the Lakers’ defensive struggles and emphasized effort, accountability, and improvement.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ defensive issues have become impossible to ignore, and the frustration inside the organization is starting to surface. Ahead of their next stretch of games, head coach JJ Redick made it clear he is not willing to accept where the team currently stands on that end of the floor.

“This is my job. I’m not gonna just say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to be a good defensive team,’” Redick said. “No. We’re gonna scrap and claw and do everything we can to turn us into a good defensive team.”

Redick spoke on accountability following the Lakers’ 132-119 loss to the Spurs. San Antonio shot a blistering 50 percent from the field, including 17-of-38 from three. With fans clamoring for change, Redick even hinted at adding Jarred Vanderbilt back into the rotation to bring a burst of defensive energy off the bench.

From Redick’s perspective, the problems are rooted in effort and consistency. Too often, the Lakers have allowed opponents to score comfortably, putting constant pressure on the offense to keep up.

Rather than lowering expectations, Redick is leaning into accountability and effort as the baseline. Whether that leads to lineup changes, increased minutes for defensive specialists, or a shift in approach, the message is clear: the Lakers believe they are capable of more, and settling for poor defense is not an option.

For a team that showed glimpses of dominance on both ends of the floor last season, the Lakers have proven they can be a proper two-way group. With players like Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura, they have the personnel to be much better defensively, but much of it falls on Luka Doncic.

Even while averaging 35.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.1 percent shooting (33.7 percent from three), the Lakers guard needs to be better defensively for the team to maximize its potential. Now that he’s in shape, it has been easier for him to stay in front of opponents. Still, he is frequently targeted as a weak link in the Lakers’ defense.

The process will not be quick or easy, but Redick has already committed to improving that aspect of the team’s game. If he can get the Lakers playing better defensively, it could mean the difference between a top-six finish and a top-three finish in the Western Conference standings.

Sunday’s matchup against the Suns is the next major test, especially after the Lakers dropped the previous meeting. After that, they will have a few days off before traveling to Utah to face the Jazz. Without Austin Reaves during this stretch, the Lakers will be missing one of their core pieces, but increased defensive intensity could help make up for his absence.

How the Lakers respond over the next week will say a lot about where this group is headed. Redick has drawn a clear line, and now the responsibility shifts to the players to meet that standard. If the effort on defense does not improve quickly, changes are coming, and the standings will reflect it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 3, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images Cavaliers Face Major Setback As Evan Mobley Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like